Laureate Education Announces the Commencement of an Underwritten Public Offering by Selling Stockholder

BALTIMORE, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the “Company”) today announced the commencement of an underwritten secondary offering of 10,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock by Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership (the “Selling Stockholder”), the Company’s controlling stockholder. The Selling Stockholder will also grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of not more than 1,500,000 additional shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholder.



BMO Capital Markets Corp. will act as the sole underwriter for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 23, 2018, and was automatically effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Company’s Class A common stock to be offered in the offering described above was filed with the SEC today. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, that forms part of the registration statement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction.

The preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering are available at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained from: BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, or by telephone at 800-414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express Laureate’s opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Laureate’s actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans or intentions. All statements we make relating to the proposed offering are forward-looking statements. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore, our actual results may differ materially from those we expected. We derive most of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019 and other filings made with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this release and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, with more than 850,000 students enrolled at over 25 institutions with more than 150 campuses, which we collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. This belief is expressed through the company’s philosophy of being ‘Here for Good’ and is represented by its status as a certified B Corporation® and conversion in 2015 to a Delaware public benefit corporation, a new class of corporation committed to creating a positive impact on society.

Investor Relations Contact:



ir@laureate.net



Media Contacts:



Laureate Education

Adam Smith

adam.smith@laureate.net

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

