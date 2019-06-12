Credit Acceptance Named to the Forbes Global 2000 List

Southfield, Michigan, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named to the Forbes Global 2000 List. This is our first time appearing on the list.

We ranked #1,885 out of the world’s 2,000 largest public companies. Our ranking was based on a composite score from equally-weighted measures of revenue, profit, assets and market value, over the latest 12 months of financial data.

The complete 2019 Global 2000 List can be found at forbes.com/global2000 .

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About The Global 2000 List

The Global 2000 list is compiled using data from FactSet Research systems to screen for the biggest public companies in four metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value. The market value calculation is as of April 18, 2019, and includes all common shares outstanding.

/EIN News/ -- All figures are consolidated and in U.S. dollars using the latest-12-months’ financial data available. Heavy reliance was placed on databases for all data, as well as the latest financial period available for the rankings (the final database screen was run in early-April). Many factors play into which financial period of data is available for the companies and used in the rankings: the timeliness of the data collection/screening and company reporting policies, country-specific reporting policies and the lag time between when a company releases its financial data and when the databases capture it for screening/ranking.

