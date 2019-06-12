Florida Gulf Coast University Athletics Selects Paciolan

Paciolan will power ticketing, fundraising, marketing and CRM solutions for FGCU

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paciolan, the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics solutions for college athletics, has entered into a relationship with Florida Gulf Coast University Athletics. Paciolan will provide FGCU with a cohesive solution that integrates digital ticketing, fundraising, marketing and CRM solutions.



/EIN News/ -- FGCU’s fans and donors will take advantage of rich mobile ticketing options including the ability to purchase mobile tickets, scan upon entry with their phone and manage their accounts directly from their phone. Fans will also have the ability to seamlessly transfer or exchange tickets via mobile for events they cannot attend. Additional ticketing purchase opportunities will be seamlessly integrated into the FGCU Athletics website, which is powered by SIDEARM Sports.

As a partner, FGCU will receive Paciolan’s signature service and support. FGCU staff will be teamed up with a Client Partner for strategic opportunities, an Ecommerce Operations Specialist to maximize transactions, a Salesforce Administrator to drive sales and services and the Paciolan Digital Marketing team to engage fans and sell tickets.

FGCU will employ Paciolan’s university-tailored implementation of Salesforce and CRM administrative services to tailor each interaction with their fans and donors. University staff will have instant access to customer information including account data, touch points, ticketing and parking information, donation summaries, transaction history, membership levels and more. These will be used to make informed business decisions, drive marketing automation and provide personalized customer service and engagement.

Paciolan’s digital team will work closely with FGCU staff to take advantage of programmatic digital marketing services including search, social media, display and video campaigns to reach new fans and sell more tickets.

“The Paciolan team is proud to work with FGCU to provide its fans and donors with a world class experience,” said Kim Damron, Paciolan President and CEO. “We will work in close collaboration to help FGCU achieve their goals and foster an even deeper connection with their Eagle community.”

About Paciolan

Paciolan, a Learfield IMG College solution, is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 38 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Paciolan enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 125 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com .

Media Contacts: Craig Ricks Anne Partee Sr. Vice President of Marketing Director of Corporate Marketing Paciolan Paciolan 949.823.1636 (O) 949.823.1664 (O)







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.