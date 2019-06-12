Geneva conference calls for combined effort

ANGOLA, June 12 - The108th International Labour Conference (ILC) held in Geneva, Switzerland, has called on the Member States to work on individual and collective basis.,

This was confirmed by Angolan Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva, Margarida da Silva Izata, on Wednesday.

According to the diplomat, it is a work on a tripartite basis, in order to promote the approach to the future of work centered on the human being.

Heads of State and Governments, with stress to Cyril Ramaposa (South Africa), German Chancellor Angela Markel, and the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, addressed the event, according to the statement from the Press Office of the Permanent Mission of Angola to the United Nations in Geneva.

At the event, which marked the centennial of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Angola took over the vice presidency, headed by Ambassador Margarida Izata.

More than 50 Heads of State and Government, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Ecuadorian Maria Fernanda Espinosa, attended the event.

The ILO is a multilateral institution of the United Nations, specializing in labor issues, particularly with regard to compliance with international standards, conventions and recommendations.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.