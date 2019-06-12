Acrow Bridge Lessens Impact to Travelers During NY State Thruway Authority’s $135M “Last Mile” Infrastructure Initiative

Final stretch of reconstruction will complete several decades of work on the heavily traveled stretch of I-95 in the Bronx and Westchester County

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today one of its modular steel bridges is being used to detour traffic during a component project of the NY State Thruway Authority’s “Last Mile” initiative on a section of the I-95 New England Thruway from Westchester County in New York to the Connecticut border. The comprehensive project entails upgrading the stretch of interstate, which carries more than 140,000 vehicles daily, to improve safety and traffic flow for motorists and enhance the quality of life for nearby residents.



Begun in 2018, this initiative is the final phase of the decades-long reconstruction of a 15-mile section of the interstate through the New York City Borough of the Bronx and Westchester County. The project includes reconstruction of the mainline of the interstate, ramp reconfigurations or upgrades, rehabilitation or replacement of several bridges, as well as installation of noise walls, visual barriers and retaining walls. The work is expected to continue in stages until completion in 2021, with some lanes remaining open at all times to minimize traffic disruptions.

The Acrow bridge is currently serving as a detour during the construction to replace the ramp leading traffic from eastbound I-287 to I-95 northbound. The structure is 390’ long overall, with two spans measuring 150’ each and one 90’, with a width of 36’ to accommodate three lanes of traffic. Several aspects of the project posed challenges to the design and installation of the structure: the site footprint is extremely tight with a minimal launch area; the support towers are skewed; a required 3% cross slope necessitated the manufacture of specialty floor beams; specialty scupper decks were fabricated to drain water from the deck surface; and the three-span design caused uplift issues. Installation of the bridge began in February 2019 and it was opened to traffic in April. It is anticipated it will be in use for eight months.

The project owner is the NY State Thruway Authority and the contractor ECCO III, with Stantec serving as design engineer.

“In recent years, state DOTs and contractors have increasingly selected detours over other re-routing methods during construction,” said Bob Rose, Northeast Regional Sales Manager at Acrow. Bill Killeen, CEO of Acrow Bridge, added, “Acrow’s modular bridges, available for rent or purchase, are a great choice for detours when state DOTs and contractors need to stay on or ahead of schedule and, at the same time, assure motorist and worker safety.”

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com .

Media contact:

Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

Main: (212) 537-5177, ext. 8; Mobile: (203) 246-6165

tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.