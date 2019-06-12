Twenty Over Ten Honored as a Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards®

Client Support Specialist, Kristin McLaughlin, Named Support Staffer of the Year

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty Over Ten , an industry-leading digital marketing platform for financial advisors, was presented with a Gold Stevie® Award for Support Staffer of the Year in the 17th Annual American Business Awards®.

(L-R) Twenty Over Ten Co-Founder Edward Russell, Client Support Specialist Kristin McLaughlin and Co-Founders Nick DiMatteo and Ryan Russell at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square in New York City on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, where they were honored as a Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards® for Support Staffer of the Year in the 17th Annual American Business Awards®.





/EIN News/ -- “We are incredibly proud of our support team and honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards®,” said Ryan Russell, Co-Founder of Twenty Over Ten. “Kristin and the rest of our team works tirelessly to ensure that our clients receive the best support possible in a timely manner and this award truly showcases Twenty Over Ten not only as a leading tech company providing award-winning support services to its clients, but also as an excellent American business.”

The Support Staffer of the Year award recognizes non-executive support personnel, including office managers, administrative assistants, secretaries, maintenance professionals, etc. Kristin McLaughlin, Client Support Specialist, was honored as a Gold Stevie® Award Winner for her dedication to serving Twenty Over Ten clients and transforming the way the company provides support to the users of its growing SaaS platform.

“The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

The Stevie® Awards were created in 2002 to honor the achievements and contributions of organizations and professionals around the world. Public and private, for-profit and nonprofit organizations are eligible to submit nominations for this award. This year, more than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

ABOUT TWENTY OVER TEN:

Twenty Over Ten is an unparalleled, compliant digital marketing platform for financial advisors whose mission is to help professionals in regulated industries create websites that meet the highest standards of design, accessibility, and user experience. With our extensive features , beautiful frameworks and Providence Platform , there is an option for every advisor. For more information, please visit twentyoverten.com .

ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS:

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Media Contacts:

Amanda Larson

Twenty Over Ten

(855) 360-1732

marketing@twentyoverten.com

https://twentyoverten.com

https://twitter.com/twentyoverten

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81798085-953c-49bb-95c5-c1ae6118b3bf



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.