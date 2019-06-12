CTD Holdings Submits Application for Listing on NASDAQ

ALACHUA, FL, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need, today announced that it has submitted its application to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market.



The Company’s management has completed the application and submitted the request to list on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The listing of the Company’s common shares remains subject to the approval of NASDAQ and the satisfaction of all applicable listing standards, including the minimum share price requirement.

As more information becomes available, the Company will update the progress on its intended up-listing accordingly.

"We are excited to take this next step in the maturation of our company," said N. Scott Fine, CTD's Chairman of the Board and CEO. "Listing on NASDAQ will allow additional investors to support the development of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and other indications.”

Trappsol® Cyclo™, CTD’s proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, is currently being evaluated at clinical sites in the U.S., Israel, the UK, and Sweden for treatment of NPC, a rare genetic disease that causes neurologic, liver, lung and other organ dysfunction and that is ultimately fatal.

About CTD Holdings:

CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease. The company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, on a compassionate use basis as well as in three ongoing formal clinical trials (Clinical Trials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793 and NCT03893071). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the company’s website: www.ctd-holdings.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company’s future performance include the company’s ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company’s biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Investor/Media Contact:

Sitrick and Company

Wendy Tanaka

(415) 369-8447

wtanaka@sitrick.com

