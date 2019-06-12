Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

Bedminster, NJ, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the appointment of Jeffrey A. Glaush, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker. Working out of the Bank’s Princeton location, Jeffrey is responsible for providing high-touch customized solutions through personal client service in the Bank’s Commercial and Industrial (C&I) business while servicing commercial businesses in the Tri-State and Delaware Valley Region.



Mr. Glaush is a seasoned financial services professional with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. Prior to joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Jeffrey held the role of Vice President, Segment II Relationship Manager at Fulton Bank of New Jersey where he was responsible for business development, commercial loan origination and portfolio management in the middle and lower middle market commercial client base, building upon new and existing relationships. In 2018 he finished in the top percentile for loan commitments, deposits, revenue and fee income. Previously, he served as Vice President, Senior Business Banker at Capital One Bank and equally impressive roles at National Penn Bank, Unity Bank and Fleet Bank/Bank of America. Mr. Glaush’s proven track record of increasing sales in competitive markets through perseverance and development of long-term relationships will serve the Bank well as it continues to expand its reach.

Mr. Glaush holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with minor in Finance from the University of Maryland University College. He is a member of the Risk Management Association (RMA), Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) and graduate of the Princeton Chamber of Commerce sponsored Disney Leadership Institute. Jeffrey proactively supports numerous nonprofit organizations including Junior Achievement and Habitat for Humanity.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.66 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $6.3 billion as of March 31, 2019. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

