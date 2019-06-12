Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene [UHMWPE] Market To Reach USD 4.23 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Technological advancements in the healthcare industry, rise in geriatric population, increased demand for joint replacement treatment have resulted in boosting UHMWPE market.



Market Size – USD 1.68 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.3%, Market Trends – Increased demand for joint replacement treatment

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ultra high molecular weight polyethylene [UHMWPE] market is forecast to reach USD 4.23 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Presence of certain traits in UHMWPE makes it favorable for application in different industries. Specific characteristics of this type of polyethylene, such as minimal reactivity to chemicals, lightweight, high durability, strength results in making it an integral part of shipping, aerospace, and defense sectors. The previous type of ballistic armor and equipment used in the military used to be heavy and made it difficult to use. However, it is the development of UHMWPE and its tolerance to extreme temperature, resistance to erosion, resistance to impacts, strength, and durability resulted in its significant use in the defense sector.

There has been a drastic increase in the geriatric population that has resulted in an associated rise in demand for joint replacements. In addition to that, rise in incidents of fall and fracture among this section of the population because of the orthopedic issue has also resulted in increased demand for joint replacement treatments that in turn positively impacts the growth rate of the industry. The underlying reason being, this type of polyethylene have features like wear resistance, self-lubrication, self-lubrication, bio-compatible, low coefficient of friction, associated with it. The mentioned traits makes it highly applicable to prosthetic implants, contributing to the growth of the sector.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1505

In context to region, North America can be seen to be dominating the market. In this region, increased investment in the healthcare sector, technological advancements in the healthcare industry, and rise in demand for prosthetic implant results in its dominance in the industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Ultra high molecular weight polyethylene [UHMWPE] market held a market share of USD 1.68 Billion in the year 2018. It is forecasted to grow at a rate of 11.3% during the forecast period.

In regards to the form of UHMWPE, sheets segment can be seen to have yielded the highest revenue of USD 0.98 Billion in 2018 with the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Extensive use of UHMWPE in this form in mechanical equipment and medical industries contributes to the generated market share by this segment.

In context to catalyst type, Ziegler-Natta Catalyst can be seen to be highly used in the product of this type of polyethylene. In the year 2018, it generated the highest revenue of USD 1.02 Billion with the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. As this catalyzing technique is versatile, inexpensive, and easily controllable, it results in its high use in the production of UHMWPE.

In regards to application, medical prosthetics segment generated the highest revenue of USD 0.60 Billion in 2018 with the highest growth rate of 12.0% during the forecast period. With the rise in geriatric population, increased demand for prosthetic implants and the presence of desired traits in this type of polyethylene for using it in joint replacements contributes to its growth rate.

In context to end users, the healthcare industry can be seen to have yielded the highest revenue of USD 0.69 Billion in 2018 with the highest growth rate of 12.0% during the forecast period. As there has been a rise in geriatric population that results in an increase in joint replacement treatment and UHMWPE has traits like high flexibility, and biocompatibility and wear resistance, results in its increased use in healthcare industry contributing to the market dominance of this segment.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy the largest market share that is forecasted to hold 38% of the market share by 2026 with a growth rate of 11.7% during the forecast period. In this region, there has been a rise in geriatric population, along with an increase in demand for joint replacement treatment and increased investment in the healthcare sector that contributes to the market share of this region.

Key participants include Asahi Kasei, Celanese Corporation, Royal DSM, Honeywell International, LyondellBasell Industries, Eastern Petrochemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Sabic, Zhongke Xinxing, Lianle.

/EIN News/ -- To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-uhmwpe-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Ultra high molecular weight polyethylene [UHMWPE] market according to Form, Catalyst type, Application area, End-users, and Region:

Form Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Sheets

Rods

Others

Catalyst type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Ziegler-Natta Catalyst

Metallocene Catalyst

Others

Application area Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Medical Prosthetics

Batteries

Filtration

Additives

Fibers

Membranes

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1505

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Browse more reports of Specialty and Bio Based Polymers category at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/specialty-and-bio-based-polymers

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.