Dstillery Raises $5.9 Million to Fuel Rapidly-Growing Custom Audience Solutions Business

Round led by NewSpring Capital to accelerate audience data growth, innovation and strategic partnerships

NEW YORK , June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dstillery , the leading custom audience solutions partner for agencies and brands, today announced that it has secured $5.9 million in funding, led by NewSpring Capital . Additional investors in this round include USVP , Venrock and Contour Venture Partners .



Building upon strong growth in its Audience Data business since it launched last year, Dstillery will invest to increase its sales and marketing activity, extend its portfolio of innovative audience solutions, expand partnerships with industry leading platforms such as The Trade Desk, Tremor and AppNexus, and enhance its team.

Most recently, Charlie Oppenheimer , seasoned technology CEO and former Apple product executive, joined Dstillery as Executive Chairman to help accelerate Dstillery’s go-to-market initiatives.

“As consumer engagement continues to fragment across devices and media channels, agencies and brands face the seemingly insurmountable task of breaking through the noise and engaging the right audiences,” said Michael Beebe , Dstillery’s CEO. “That’s why we’ve seen huge growth in demand for our Custom AI Audiences. With more than 11 years of applying advanced machine learning and AI to activating audiences in programmatic campaigns, we’ve mastered the craft of building the industry’s best performing audiences which provide the best combination of precision and scale.”

Beebe continued, “This investment will allow us to better capitalize on our lead and pull further ahead as we gain broader adoption for our suite of audience solutions among agencies and brands.”

Dstillery empowers agencies, brands, and enterprise partners to execute high performance programmatic campaigns at scale by identifying and activating the most accurate, high value audiences on their platform of choice. To find a brand’s best audiences, Dstillery builds just-for-your-brand Custom AI models. Unlike limited-depth look-alike techniques, Dstillery’s Custom AI models are built on 10 million attributes that, in-total, capture the DNA of the brand. These models continuously score and re-score hundreds of millions of candidate audience members in and out of audiences to make sure Dstillery’s audiences are always accurate.

In addition to its Custom AI Audiences , Dstillery provides a comprehensive portfolio of high performance prebuilt audience segments , including behavioral, location and demographic audiences. All of these audiences can be viewed and customized within Audience Studio , Dstillery’s platform that helps agencies and brands create, explore, and activate audiences.

About Dstillery

Founded in 2008, Dstillery is the leading custom audience solutions company, empowering brands and their agencies to maximize the value of customer data and transform the way they connect with their audiences.

Our premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is built by just-for-your-brand Custom AI models that deliver the ideal combination of accuracy and scale. Because Dstillery rescores candidates in and out of audiences every 24 hours, our audiences are always up-to-date and on-target. That’s why brands across Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech rely on Dstillery’s audience solutions for branding and direct response initiatives to thrive.

To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on Twitter @Dstillery .

