SuperSonic Imagine will present its new Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound and its new breast imaging solutions at the SIFEM conference

In Lille from 13 to 15 June 2019

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), a company that specialises in ultrasound medical imaging (echography), will present the breast imaging solutions available on its new Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound machine during the annual conference of the French Society for Women’s Imaging (SIFEM) held from 13th to 15th June 2019 in Lille. This year, the theme of the conference is: ‘Imaging useful for clinicians: present and future’.



Since its creation, SuperSonic Imagine has enjoyed an excellent reputation for diagnosing breast lesions, especially in dense breast tissues. Furthermore, the benefits of ShearWave elastography (SWE) are discussed in over 135 peer-reviewed publications with two major multi-centre studies, one in the United States & Europe1 (1,600 patients) and one in China2 (1,021 patients). ‘The SIFEM conference is an opportunity for SuperSonic Imagine to present its ultrasound solution focused on breast imaging using the Aixplorer MACH 30. It provides unparalleled performance and innovations like SWE PLUS and improved image quality in B-mode with SonicPure, a smart ultrasound signal processing system’, explains Yves Tenaglia, the SuperSonic Imagine director and vice-president for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Aixplorer MACH 30 pushes the limits of breast ultrasound imaging with its innovative modes such as ShearWave elastography PLUS which improves the characterisation of lesions and helps reducing the number of biopsies performed.

The Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform, equipped with the latest generation of SWE™ PLUS, offers a cutting-edge solution for breast imaging with increased speed and acquisition depth. SWE PLUS, available in both 2D and 3D3, strengthens diagnostic performances of conventional ultrasonography by improving the characterisation and specificity exams of breast lesions. It also helps clinicians visualise and assess tissue stiffness in real time using a reliable, quantitative, and reproducible method. This criterion has become an important parameter for the diagnostic of breast lesions and the assessment the breast cancer grade.

This new information helps improve the ability to identify whether a lesion is malignant or benign. It offers greater diagnostic precision, thus considerably reducing the number of false positives and unnecessary biopsies.

Other innovative imaging modes developed by SuperSonic Imagine help improve the diagnostic efficacy of breast exams and increase the comfort level of radiologists and patients alike. The quality of B-mode with SonicPure is optimised and offers better penetration and contrast resolution. This is particularly helpful for adapting to different morphologies, especially dense breasts. For imaging the micro-vascularisation of lesions, the Angio PL.U.S. mode offers unparalleled sensitivity and resolution, TriVu (Mode-B + SWE + Color+) is the unique new three-part mode combining three pieces of diagnostic information in a single exam. Finally, the Needle PL.U.S4 mode provides doctors with increased reliability of interventions with ultrasound-guided biopsies. Applying it helps to simultaneously visualise anatomical structures, reinforce biopsy needles signal and to predict their trajectory in real time with a high level of accuracy.

In order to better take the doctor's comfort into account, SuperSonic Imagine is creating an innovative SonicPad™ touchpad for ultrasonography with a new ergonomic design to help improve user experience.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (medtech) specialised in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, produces, and markets an ultrasound system using UltraFast™, an exclusive technology that has given rise to new imaging modes. These modes now set the standards in non-invasive care for characterising diseases of the breast, liver and prostate. The first innovative UltraFast™ mode is ShearWaveTM elastography (SWE™) which helps doctors visualise and analyse the hardness of tissues instantaneously. This information is critical for diagnosing many conditions. Over 600 publications have confirmed the benefits of this technology to date. The Aixplorer® MACH 30 ultrasound platform, the most recent addition to the Aixplorer product range, introduces the next generation of UltraFast™ imaging, optimising all these innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast, Angio PL.U.S, and TriVu. With more than 2,300 ultrasound systems installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine has a presence in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States, and France. In 2018, the company generated a turnover of €24.6 million. SuperSonic Imagine is listed on Euronext (ticker symbol: SSI).

For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.com .

