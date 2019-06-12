Betty Uribe Joins MIND Research Institute Board of Directors

C-level executive in financial services brings additional leadership expertise and prestige to neuroscience and education research nonprofit

Irvine, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dr. Betty Uribe., a bilingual, bi-cultural global award-winning leader, entrepreneur, consultant, international speaker, coach and author, has joined the board of directors for the social impact organization MIND Research Institute.



“Betty is an extraordinary leader who’s transformed the business landscape in Orange County and beyond,” said MIND’s Chairman, John Phelan. “We are thrilled to add her expertise to our board of directors.”



Dr. Uribe is widely regarded as an industry expert in leadership, business and financial services with expertise in commercial banking, retail banking, marketing, public relations, risk management, compliance and strategic planning. As Executive Vice President of Personal Business and Personal Banking at California Bank & Trust (CB&T), Uribe has profit and loss responsibility for the Greater Southern California Division, a $6 billion line of business. Under her leadership, CB&T has been named the “Best Bank in Orange County” for five consecutive years, as voted by readers of The Orange County Register.



Dr. Betty actively serves on several boards and advisory boards in the US and abroad, across different sectors from business and higher education to social responsibility.



“I am honored to join the MIND Research Institute Board of Directors as it is a best-in-class research institution, making an impact on the way kids learn today,” said Uribe. “I am equally excited about the positive outlook for MIND as we take the organization to new heights, making a global impact in the way kids and young adults will learn in the very near future.”



Dr. Uribe has lectured in, and her work has been published in, financial and business publications and trade journals in Asia, Europe, Canada and the Americas. She is also the author of international best-selling book, #Values: The Secret to Top-Level Performance in Business & Life. She is considered a thought leader, and has been featured in international, national and local media.



“Betty is a prominent leader in the financial industry with an entrepreneurial background and extensive network,” said MIND’s CEO, Brett Woudenberg. “We are excited to welcome her to our board of directors and believe her strong experience, especially in the psychology of leadership and organizational structure, will be extremely valuable as MIND continues to grow.”



About MIND Research Institute



MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization, dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that builds a deep conceptual understanding of math through rigorous learning and creative problem solving. MIND has also developed programs under MathMINDs to provide students, teachers and families dynamic ways to actively engage with math, and to close the experience gap for all learners. MathMINDs includes Family Game Nights, the national K-12 Game-a-thon and MathMINDs Games. For more information, visit mindresearch.org.

