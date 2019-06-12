NXP and Microsoft Bring Microsoft Azure Sphere Security to the Intelligent Edge with a New Energy-Efficient Processor

News Highlights:



Companies partner to accelerate development of secure edge-to-cloud connected experiences

Collaboration includes development of a new crossover applications processor in NXP’s i.MX 8 series integrates Microsoft’s Azure Sphere security architecture and Pluton Security Subsystem

Customers will be able to harness the high-performance and energy efficiency of NXP’s i.MX 8 applications processors combined with Microsoft’s unequalled security and assurance provided by Azure Sphere certified chips

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) today announced collaboration with Microsoft to deliver a new Microsoft Azure Sphere certified crossover applications processor, as an extension to their popular i.MX 8 high-performance applications processor series. The collaboration will deliver a secure, ultra-efficient, intelligent embedded processor for edge nodes that seamlessly runs Azure Sphere’s security platform while also providing multi-core heterogeneous computing, rich graphics experience, and low-power audio processing capabilities. Limited sampling of the product is planned to begin in Q4 2020.

Azure Sphere security platform is designed to create secure connected devices. As Azure Sphere-certified, this new processor will include the Microsoft Pluton security sub-system, run the Azure Sphere OS, and connect to the Azure Sphere Security Service that guards every Azure Sphere device by renewing security, identifying emerging threats, and brokering trust between device and cloud.

Dedicated engineering teams from each company will work together to build this new solution, which includes single and dual core versions of power-efficient Arm® Cortex®-A35, independent real-time domain with Cortex-M33 core, and an independent audio/video processing domain powered by high-performance HiFi4 DSP core; all designed to address the needs of fast-growing Industrial IoT edge applications. The product will be built using Fully-Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) technology and will leverage heterogeneous processor architecture with independent power domains that has been perfected by successive designs of i.MX 8 applications processors covering automotive infotainment, streaming media, and general-purpose consumer and industrial markets.

This new applications processor combines NXPs leadership in secure connectivity solutions with Microsoft’s expertise in cloud, security, and software. The result is a solution that makes it easy for device manufacturers to build innately secured devices. The Azure Sphere solution comes with over a decade of OS and security updates to help ensure devices remain secured as the threat landscape evolves over time.

“NXP's collaboration with Microsoft is yet another step in our ongoing commitment to bring complete security solutions to our customers," said Joe Yu, vice president of low-power applications processors product line at NXP. “With this Azure Sphere-certified applications processor, customers can build purposeful edge products using the energy efficiency and multi-faceted capabilities of the i.MX 8 series and enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing that their products are protected in the field by Azure Sphere security service.”

“At a time when the opportunity of innovation is limited only by imagination, security is a persistent challenge. Our collaboration with NXP enables our partners to fully realize the opportunity in front of them by delivering intelligent security that is responsive and always learning,” said Galen Hunt, Distinguished Engineer and Managing Director, Microsoft Azure Sphere. “Together with the performance and flexibility of NXP’s i.MX application processors, we will help our partners transform their products and the way they service and interact with their customers. This collaboration allows device manufacturers across various industries to achieve more.”

About NXP Connects 2019

The announcement was made during the NXP Connects User Conference in the Silicon Valley. NXP Connects is held at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara and Convention Center from June 12-13. Attendees will get hands-on with innovative products and solutions that enhance how we live, work, and play. Click here for the full agenda and more information.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com .

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. Arm and Cortex are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere. The related technology may be protected by any or all of patents, copyrights, designs and trade secrets. All rights reserved. © 2019 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

Americas Europe Greater China / Asia Tate Tran Martijn van der Linden Ming Yue Tel: +1 408-802-0602 Tel: +31 6 10914896 Tel: +86 21 2205 2690 Email: tate.tran@nxp.com Email: martijn.van.der.linden@nxp.com Email: ming.yue@nxp.com



