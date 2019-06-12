BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.20. The dividend is payable July 9, 2019 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2019.



BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties. Additional financial and descriptive information on BRT, its operations and its portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://brtapartments.com . Interested parties are encouraged to review its Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

