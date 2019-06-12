There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,057 in the last 365 days.

BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.20.  The dividend is payable July 9, 2019 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2019.

About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties.  Additional financial and descriptive information on BRT, its operations and its portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://brtapartments.com.  Interested parties are encouraged to review its Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information. 

