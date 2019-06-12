CBD Stocks to Watch as California State Lawmakers Expected to Legalize CBD and Sale of Hemp-derived CBD Foods, Beverages and Cosmetics

Wall Street Reporter Exclusive Interviews with CEO’s of: NBEV, HIPH, BOSQF, MGCLF

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has recently published interviews with CEO’s of trending stocks in the CBD and hemp consumer products space ahead of new state legislation expected to pass in California this week. These interviews are available in audio and video at www.WallStreetReporter.com



Investors are keeping an eye on CBD and Hemp stocks as California is expected to officially legalize and permit the sale of CBD and sale of hemp-derived CBD foods, beverages and cosmetics.

A bill to authorize CBD foods was unanimously approved by the California State Assembly’s health and appropriations committees last month, and now state Senators will take up the bill this week. If passed, Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign it, and the law would go into effect immediately.

With a population of almost 40 million, California is the world’s 8th largest economy, and the largest market in the US for cannabis products. The new law would enable major corporate retail chains, to start selling CBD beverages, foods and cosmetics. Wall Street Reporter recently interviewed the CEO’s of HIPH, NBEV, BOSQF - companies which could benefit from the new law.

American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH) interview with CEO, Ryan Fishoff

In recent news, the company announced it has retained Weinberg & Company to become the Company’s auditor of record, with the objective of filing a Form 10, becoming a fully reporting SEC Company, and uplisting to NASDAQ.

In this exclusive interview, Ryan discusses his company’s expanding portfolio of CBD-infused consumer brands, which includes topicals, and the LALPINA CBD beverage line. Ryan explains the unique market advantages of LALPINA utilizing a proprietary nanotechnology, which helps maximize CBD bioavailability, accelerating its delivery to the body’s cells and tissues.

Topics discussed include: Product innovation strategy, leveraging celebrity tie-ins to build brand awareness, recent acquisition of CBD topical and balm brand “plant + body essentials”, M&A strategy, and more.

FREE public access to the complete 32 minute CEO interview (VIDEO) is available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/04/american-premium-water-corp-otc-hiph-building-cbd-infused-consumer-brands/

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) Interview with CEO Brent Willis

Brent discusses the company's focus on fast growing segments, including: kombucha, coconut water, teas, and CBD, and its unique omni-channel distribution model. NBEV is one of the fastest growing companies in the beverage industry and on track to generate over $320 million in revenues in 2019.

The complete 28 minute CEO interview is available for paid subscribers at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/06/new-age-beverages-corp-nasdaq-bnev-300-millon-sales-kombucha-noni-coconut-water-cbd-more/

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTC: BOSQF) interview with CEO, Penny Green

Penny shares an update on the company’s expanding retail and online distribution of its Urban Juve hemp- and cannabis-infused skincare and beauty products. Topics discussed include:

Expansion into China and Hong Kong, with shopping mall sales and WeChat e-commerce.

New partnership with ipsy, the world’s largest online beauty community, and monthly subscription service, to include Urban Juve products in its monthly “Glam Bag” – expanding to a massive new audience.

Update on its Wright & Well line of THC- and CBD-infused topicals which will now be sold in Oregon through a network of 400 stores.

California expansion plans & more.

FREE public access to the complete 22 minute CEO interview (VIDEO) is available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/06/the-yield-growth-corp-cse-boss-otc-bosqf-hemp-infused-beauty-and-wellness-brands-expanding-distribution-with-ipsy-launching-in-china/

RELATED CANNABIS FINANCIAL NEWS:

MGC Pharmaceuticals, LTD. (ASX: MXC) (OTC: MGCLF) CEO Interview with Roby Zomer

Roby discusses the company’s vertically integrated “Seed-to Pharmacy” strategy, and product pipeline targeting: drug-resistant epilepsy, dementia, and Chron’s disease/Irritable Bowel Disease (IBS).

MGC Pharmaceuticals has recently started generating revenues from sales of CannEpil, for treating drug-resistant epilepsy in Australia and UK via the “authorised prescriber” program, prior to final regulatory approval, expected in 3-4 years. The immediately addressable market opportunity is potentially 700,000 patients at $9,000 per year.

The complete 28 minute CEO interview is available for paid subscribers at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/05/mgc-pharmaceuticals-ltd-asx-mxc-otc-mgclf-cannabis-based-pharmaceuticals-for-major-markets-revenue-positive/

