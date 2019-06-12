First Midwest Bank Expands Online Consumer Lending Capabilities to Better Serve Clients

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bank today announced it is expanding its online consumer lending capabilities to include mortgage products and services, offering clients an omni-channel experience for their home finance needs. First Midwest’s mortgage direct channel capitalizes on its award-winning consumer lending platform that closed nearly 9,000 loans in 2018, with even greater volume expected in 2019.

“We continue to adapt to our clients’ preferences as to how they want to interact with their financial partner,” said Thomas Prame, Executive Vice President and Director of Consumer Banking. “We have a proven track record of creating a superior client experience through our online consumer lending platform that not only differentiates us from the market but adds diversification to our growth options. Our mortgage direct team is replicating this model and expanding our ability to better serve our clients.”

First Midwest’s mortgage direct channel team is led by Chris Conway, who joined First Midwest from MB Financial, where he led the mortgage direct team in the Kansas City market. Matt Hatch also joined the team as a sales manager. Prior to joining First Midwest, Matt was in the mortgage direct division of BNC National Bank.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $17 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, southeast Wisconsin, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACT:

Maurissa Kanter

SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

(708) 831-7345

maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

