Apparel and Footwear Markets in China, 2014-2018 & 2019-2023

Apparel and Footwear in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.



The ascension of apparel and footwear in 2018 reflected the market's healthy momentum, in line with the steady pace of the economy. Childrenswear continues to accelerate, supported by the country's 2-child policy and the significant number of child-bearing married couples who were part of the baby boom during the 1980s and 1990s. Sportswear, fuelled by the all-in fitness policy promoted by the government and improved health-consciousness among consumers, performed significantly well in 2018.



Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



