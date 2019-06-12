Merrell Launches “One Day. One World. One Trail.” to Showcase the Unifying Power of the Outdoors

/EIN News/ -- ROCKFORD, Mich., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the global diversity that exists on the trail, outdoor brand Merrell has launched their “One Day. One World. One Trail.” project. On Saturday, April 27, across 17 countries, Merrell sent 23 photographers and filmmakers out to the trail to showcase those experiencing natural spaces and how the trail unites us all.



The individuals featured are not paid models, athletes, or social media influencers. They are real people who were out enjoying the outdoors and stopped to share a moment with the creatives producing the project.

“The trail is a great unifier, and our goal with the One Trail project is simply to demonstrate that,” says Strick Walker, CMO at Merrell. “We hope this global snapshot of a day on the trail will inspire others to get out there. We can all benefit from time spent in nature and the power of the trail.”

Two films as well as individual imagery from the 17 countries featured in the project can be viewed at Merrell.com/OneTrail . The full list of countries and trails included in the creative are listed below. In November 2018, Merrell launched the first iteration of their One Trail project featuring all 50 states within the US, followed by another chapter in June 2019 showcasing real people enjoying Canada’s trails.

In addition to collaborating alongside a diverse set of global photographers and filmmakers, Merrell worked with Tim Kemple and Camp4 Collective to produce the project.

“There are very few common languages in this world. A smile. A laugh. A feeling of moving forward together. So capturing these in a spontaneous, genuine way was essential for this project,” says Tim Kemple, Co-Founder and Director at Camp4 Collective. “No matter your language, religion, size, color — when we’re on the trail, we share common ground. And recognizing that idea is pretty profound right now.”

ABOUT MERRELL

Merrell® exists to give you all you really need to discover the simple yet profound power of the trail. We believe the trail is for everyone. Our goal is to provide thoughtfully designed, rigorously tested products that over-deliver on performance, versatility and durability. Because when you’ve got air in your lungs and good shoes on your feet, you’ve got everything you need. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social at @merrell and @merrelloutside .

Countries and Trails:

17 countries, including three locations in Canada and the US

23 photographers across the globe

Countries, including trail:

1. Argentina, Patagonia

2. Austria, Jägersee, Kleinarl

3. Australia, Tasmania, Tasman Peninsula, Cape Hauy track

4. Canada, Baffin Island to Kimmirut

5. Canada, Canmore, Alberta, Lady Macdonald Hiking Trail

6. Canada, British Columbia, Terrace Mountain Hiking Trail

7. China, Hong Kong, Lion Rock

8. China, Sichuan Province, Mount Siguniang Nature Reserve

9. France, Les Calanque of Marseyllevert and Sormiou

10. India, Kundalika Valley and Lohagad Fort

11. Eastern India, Nagalapuram, Andhra Pradesh

12. Italy, Dolomites, Cima Capi - Riva del Garda and Monte Colodri, Arco

13. Nepal, Anapurna Circuit

14. New Zealand, Wanaka, Roy’s Peak Track

15. Peru, Caraz, Ancash, Laguna 69

16. Poland, Mt. Sniezka

17. Portugal, Vicentina Route, Almograve to Praia da Amália

18. Scotland, Pentland Hills near Edinburgh

19. South Africa, Cape Town

20. Sweden, Kullaberg Nature Reserve, Höganäs

21. USA, Los Angeles, Sandstone Peak

22. USA, Kentucky, Red River Gorge, Daniel Boone National Forest, Auxier Ridge Area Trails

23. USA, Oregon, Smith Rock, Terrebonne

