Advanced Test Platforms for TDM Networks

“TDM technology is used extensively throughout the world for both voice and data. GL’s TDM Analysis & Emulation line of products include T1, E1, T3, E3, OC-3/12, STM-1/4, Datacom, Analogue 2-wire, 4-wire, external portable pods, and complete system solutions,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO, GL Communication Inc.

He further added, “GL’s versatile T1 E1/T3 E3/ OC3-12/STM1-4 test platforms provide a wide range of functionalities and testing capabilities regardless of the form-factor you choose. They are available in portable, handheld, and rack-based platforms. Regardless of the form-factor our TDM test tools provide the right solutions to meet every test requirement.”

GL’s TDM/Analog capabilities include -

Multiple TDM Optical and Packet (mTOP™)

GL’s new Multiple TDM Optical and Packet (mTOP™) rack enclosure can house any combination of USB-based test equipment, including tProbe™ (T1 E1), USB T3 E3, Dual UTAs, PacketExpert™ & LightSpeed1000™. These can support the testing of multiple interfaces in a compact rack enclosure. mTOP™ systems provide space efficiency, but also account for easier scalability and reduced licensing cost per testing interface.

Each mTOP™ enclosure is a sleek 1U or 2U enclosure with the ability to support up to three GL USB based test hardware units. For scalability, a secondary mTOP™, also housing three GL USB based test equipment can be connected to the primary mTOP™, thus utilizing the same software and licenses.

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.



