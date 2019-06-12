How Are You Celebrating Farmer’s Day?

UFA Co-operative Celebrates Farmers and Ranchers on Friday, June 14

/EIN News/ --

Calgary, AB, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mark your calendar for Farmer’s Day this Friday, June 14, 2019! UFA Co-operative Ltd. (UFA) is hosting celebrations for members and customers across our network of Farm & Ranch Supply stores, Petroleum Agencies and other special locations, as we recognize farmers who tirelessly drive the power of agriculture.

The 110-year-old co-operative has a deep history in celebrating Farmer’s Day, which officially dates back to a 1945 convention resolution where UFA declared a fixed date to observe “Farmer’s Day” to recognize the importance of Alberta’s agriculture industry. Farmer’s Day is celebrated each year on the second Friday of June.

“Telling our story is more important than ever as we work to raise the profile of Alberta’s agriculture industry and the work our members do,” said Carol Kitchen, UFA President and CEO. “Our mission is to celebrate the power and potential of agriculture in Alberta and to show that our farmers are world class.”

UFA won’t be the only ones celebrating. Many of Alberta’s elected officials, from federal, provincial and municipal governments, will be stopping into UFA locations to show their support of Farmer’s Day.

In addition to government support, Kitchen said UFA also receives enormous support on Farmer’s Day from many local communities and vendors, to make the day a co-operative event. “We work throughout the year to improve the economic and social well-being of our members by providing an active voice on behalf of farmers on many fronts such as advocacy, partnerships, awareness and education. We also ensure we build vibrant rural communities by supporting grassroots initiatives through our community investment program,” said Kitchen.

Our urban friends are also helping to celebrate their rural neighbours on Farmer’s Day! The Calgary Tower, the Alberta Legislature Building and Lethbridge City Hall will glow orange and green to pay tribute to the hard work our members do before dawn and after sunset. Also watch for the High Level Bridge in Edmonton to glow orange and green all weekend long!

-MORE-



All 34 Farm and Ranch Supply Stores are hosting special celebrations that day, in addition to select Petroleum Agencies. The co-operative is asking Albertans to capture the power and potential of Alberta’s agriculture industry on social media and to share their images and messages by including the hashtag #FarmersDay19 and @UFACooperative.

Check www.UFA.com/FarmersDay for more details on Farmers Day 2019 as we get closer to June 14!

-30-

About UFA Co-operative Limited

Founded in 1909, UFA Co-operative Limited is an Alberta-based agricultural co-operative with more than 120,000 member-owners. UFA’s network comprises more than 111 bulk fuel and Cardlock Petroleum locations, 34 Farm and Ranch Supply stores and a support office located in Calgary, AB. Independent Petroleum Agents and more than 950 UFA employees provide products, services and agricultural solutions to farmers, ranchers, members and commercial customers in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. For more information, visit www.UFA.com.

Attachment

Trish Nixon UFA Co-operative Ltd. 403-570-4526 trish.nixon@ufa.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.