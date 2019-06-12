Media Advisory: Edmonton International Airport Partners With Paul Brandt’s #NotInMyCity Movement in Fight Against Human Trafficking

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: On Wednesday, June 19, Edmonton International Airport (EIA) will announce its official partnership with #NotInMyCity – an anti-human trafficking initiative founded by Canadian humanitarian and country music superstar, Paul Brandt – to combat child sexual exploitation and sex trafficking in the city of Edmonton and surrounding area. #NotInMyCity serves to educate the public and workers at EIA about the realities of human trafficking while simultaneously uniting Canadians in the fight to protect some of our most vulnerable citizens.

Since its inception in 2017, #NotInMyCity has made substantial progress in bringing key stakeholders together to engage, commit and collectively build an action plan to prevent and end child sexual exploitation and sex trafficking across Canada.

The press conference will include a joint announcement with Paul Brandt and EIA, focused around #NotInMyCity, and will have several prominent stakeholders in attendance expressing their support for this important cause.

For more information about #NotInMyCity, or to provide support, please visit: notinmycity.ca.

WHO: Paul Brandt, Canadian Country Music Superstar

Bonnie Johnston, Emcee, Advisor to #NotInMyCity

Tom Ruth, President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport

Dale McFee, Chief of Police, Edmonton Police Service

Deputy Mayor Kelly Vandenberghe, Leduc County

Councillor Beverly Beckett, City of Leduc

RCMP Assistant Commissioner, John Ferguson, Criminal Operations Officer Alberta

WHEN: Wednesday, June 19, 2019

10 a.m. (media are asked to arrive by 9:45 a.m.)

WHERE: Please enter at Arrivals Level Door #7

Edmonton International Airport

1000 Airport Rd, Edmonton International Airport, AB T9E 0V3

Parking available at Parking level 2