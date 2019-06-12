Media Advisory: Edmonton International Airport Partners With Paul Brandt’s #NotInMyCity Movement in Fight Against Human Trafficking
#NotInMyCity and Edmonton International Airport to announce efforts in uniting Canadians to protect our most vulnerable citizens
/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|
|WHAT:
|On Wednesday, June 19, Edmonton International Airport (EIA) will announce its official partnership with #NotInMyCity – an anti-human trafficking initiative founded by Canadian humanitarian and country music superstar, Paul Brandt – to combat child sexual exploitation and sex trafficking in the city of Edmonton and surrounding area. #NotInMyCity serves to educate the public and workers at EIA about the realities of human trafficking while simultaneously uniting Canadians in the fight to protect some of our most vulnerable citizens.
|Since its inception in 2017, #NotInMyCity has made substantial progress in bringing key stakeholders together to engage, commit and collectively build an action plan to prevent and end child sexual exploitation and sex trafficking across Canada.
|The press conference will include a joint announcement with Paul Brandt and EIA, focused around #NotInMyCity, and will have several prominent stakeholders in attendance expressing their support for this important cause.
|For more information about #NotInMyCity, or to provide support, please visit: notinmycity.ca.
|WHO:
|Paul Brandt, Canadian Country Music Superstar
|Bonnie Johnston, Emcee, Advisor to #NotInMyCity
|Tom Ruth, President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport
|Dale McFee, Chief of Police, Edmonton Police Service
|Deputy Mayor Kelly Vandenberghe, Leduc County
|Councillor Beverly Beckett, City of Leduc
|RCMP Assistant Commissioner, John Ferguson, Criminal Operations Officer Alberta
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, June 19, 2019
|10 a.m. (media are asked to arrive by 9:45 a.m.)
|WHERE:
|Please enter at Arrivals Level Door #7
|Edmonton International Airport
|1000 Airport Rd, Edmonton International Airport, AB T9E 0V3
|Parking available at Parking level 2
|PHOTO OP:
|Representatives mentioned above wearing #NotInMyCity bandanas and scarves designed by Alberta designer Paul Hardy, will be available for a group photo op and interviews following the speaking program.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Twitter: @NIMCAlly
Instagram: @NIMCAlly
Facebook: /NIMCAlly
#NotInMyCity
For information and interview inquiries please contact:
Ashley Tymko
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
P: (403) 538-5641 ext. 111
C: (403) 608-0392
E: atymko@brooklinepr.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.