Biofrontera to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Leverkusen, Germany, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Thomas Schaffer, Biofrontera’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences.



Details of the presentations are below:

Event: Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Time: 2:25pm ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace

Event: JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019

Time: 10:30am ET

Location: The St. Regis New York

Biofrontera’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the event. Alternatively, interested investors may contact Tram Bui of The Ruth Group at tbui@theruthgroup.com or (646) 536-7035 to schedule a meeting.

-End-

For enquiries, please contact:



Biofrontera AG



Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer



+49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0



ir@biofrontera.com IR UK: Seton Services



Toni Vallen



+44 (0) 207 229 0805 IR and PR US: The Ruth Group



IR: Tram Bui



PR: Kirsten Thomas



+1 646-536-7035



+1 508-280-6592

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.

The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company’s lead product is the combination of Ameluz®, a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED® for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets AKTIPAK®, a prescription medication for the treatment of acne, and Xepi™ for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos®, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.

/EIN News/ --

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.