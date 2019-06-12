There were 542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,052 in the last 365 days.

Biofrontera to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Leverkusen, Germany, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Thomas Schaffer, Biofrontera’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Details of the presentations are below:

Event: Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Time: 2:25pm ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace

Event: JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019
Time: 10:30am ET
Location: The St. Regis New York

Biofrontera’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the event. Alternatively, interested investors may contact Tram Bui of The Ruth Group at tbui@theruthgroup.com or (646) 536-7035 to schedule a meeting.

-End-

For enquiries, please contact:

Biofrontera AG

Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer		  

+49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0

ir@biofrontera.com
IR UK: Seton Services

Toni Vallen		  

+44 (0) 207 229 0805
IR and PR US: The Ruth Group

IR: Tram Bui

PR: Kirsten Thomas		  

+1 646-536-7035

+1 508-280-6592

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.

The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company’s lead product is the combination of Ameluz®, a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED® for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets AKTIPAK®, a prescription medication for the treatment of acne, and Xepi™ for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos®, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.

/EIN News/ --

Logo_Biofrontera_AG.png

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.