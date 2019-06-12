Angola takes over as CJCA chair

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 12 - Angola was elected to lead the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CJCA) on Tuesday for a two-year term, taking over from South Africa at the helm of the institution.,

This was during a closing ceremony of the 5th the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa held in Luanda.

Angola’s Chief Judge of the Constitutional Court, Manuel da Costa Aragão, received the flag and medal of the confederation from his South African counterpart, Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Held under the motto "The Tribunals/Constitutional Councils as guarantors of the Constitution and Fundamental Rights and Freedoms," the event allowed the election of Secretary-General Ndiaw Diouf, Vice-President of Constitutional Council of Senegal.

A bureau integrating Algeria, Morocco, Ethiopia, Mali, South Africa, Angola, Cameroon, Seychelles, Egypt, Kenya and Zimbabwe was also elected.

The event brought together 41Tribunals, Constitutional Councils and Supreme Courts, as well as the representatives from Brazil, Russia and Turkey, who participated as observers.

Similar event has already occurred in some African cities such as Algiers (2011), Cotonou (2013), Libreville (2015) and Cape Town (2017).

