Secretary DeVos Releases Statement on Treasury Department Regulations on Charitable Contributions and State and Local Tax Credits

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of the Treasury released final regulations on charitable contributions and state and local tax credits:

"America's families need more education freedom, not less. This week's actions demonstrate that this Administration continues to listen to students and taxpayers. One of the most important aspects of the final rules and additional guidance will be to ensure taxpayers who choose to donate to state tax-credit scholarships are not penalized.

"We are deeply grateful to the families, donors, non-profits, and state and federal policymakers who raised their voices about the benefits of education freedom and who articulated the unintended consequences of the proposed rule during the public comment process. The final rules and additional guidance announced this week are fair to students and taxpayers alike."