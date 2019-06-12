Make Room for New Favorites on the Grill

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Whether firing up the grill for a pool party, barbecue or even just a weeknight meal, one thing’s for sure: summertime means grilling season. Grilling takes many forms and flavors from casual favorites like burgers and hot dogs to flame-kissed vegetables and the artistry of a perfectly done steak. However, the possibilities don’t end there.



Photo Courtesy of Mrs. T’s Pierogies





By mixing and matching traditional grilled classics with options that have a variety of textures and flavors, you can shake up your at-home menu and add new favorites to your routine this grilling season.

One ingredient to consider adding to your repertoire is Mrs. T’s Pierogies, which are available in 14 flavors. They’re stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors, and you can grill them right alongside your favorite barbecue fare. Consider these tips from grilling expert Susie Bulloch of “Hey Grill Hey” to add some new sizzle to your grill this summer by using pierogies.

Use good cooking oil to create a crispy exterior. Olive, avocado or canola oil can handle the heat of the grill.

to create a crispy exterior. Olive, avocado or canola oil can handle the heat of the grill. Try two-zone cooking. Start by cooking on the low-temperature side of the grill (known as indirect cooking) to slowly heat from frozen. Then move to the hot side of the grill (direct) to add a crisp texture and achieve a golden brown exterior.

Start by cooking on the low-temperature side of the grill (known as indirect cooking) to slowly heat from frozen. Then move to the hot side of the grill (direct) to add a crisp texture and achieve a golden brown exterior. Add layers of texture. With a soft interior and crispy exterior, pierogies pair well with juicy, chewy protein and a flavorful sauce, enhancing their texture and flavors. You can create these layers with a recipe like Grilled Pierogies with Steak and Chimichurri.

With a soft interior and crispy exterior, pierogies pair well with juicy, chewy protein and a flavorful sauce, enhancing their texture and flavors. You can create these layers with a recipe like Grilled Pierogies with Steak and Chimichurri. Don’t be afraid of color. Grilled to golden brown with aesthetic grill marks, you can add an extra crunch and boost of flavor.

Find more grilling recipes and ideas at mrstspierogies.com.

Grilled Pierogies with Steak and Chimichurri

Recipe courtesy of Susie Bulloch of “Hey Grill Hey”

Pierogies:

1 package Mrs. T’s Classic Onion Pierogies

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

Tri-Tip Steak:

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tri-tip steak (2-3 pounds)

Chimichurri Sauce:

1 cup fresh Italian parsley, packed

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

3-4 garlic cloves, peeled

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

To prepare Pierogies: Toss pierogies in olive oil.

To prepare Tri-Tip Steak: In small bowl, combine salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder; season steak on all sides.

To make Chimichurri Sauce: In food processor, pulse parsley, cilantro, olive oil, vinegar, garlic, red pepper, salt and black pepper until well combined but small pieces of herbs remain. Pour into serving bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Heat grill to 400 F for two-zone cooking. Grill steak over direct heat 3-4 minutes per side.

After flipping steak, place pierogies over indirect heat.

Close grill lid and cook 3-4 minutes.

Move steak to indirect heat and move pierogies to direct heat.

Remove from grill when pierogies are golden brown and steak is cooked to preferred doneness. Allow steak to rest before slicing.

Layer one pierogy, one slice steak and drizzle of chimichurri sauce to assemble each bite.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6e96b1e-2538-4ef5-9071-cad74dca4ee9



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.