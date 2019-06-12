Get Grilling with Fresh Ingredients

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Grilling season provides ample opportunities to put flavorful fare on the table, but it doesn’t have to be a lengthy cooking process. By planning ahead, having the right equipment on-hand and using ready-to-go ingredients, home cooks can quickly put family meals together.



Photo Courtesy of Smithfield





With an option like Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork, which is perfectly seasoned and ready to throw on the grill, you can have a delicious meal ready in 30 minutes or less. Available in a variety of flavors and quality cuts, it’s ideal for grilling, roasting or sauteing any night of the week. To get ready for your next grilling occasion, try something new like Grilled Pork Kebabs with Tzatziki Sauce or Grilled Pork and Potato Planks.

To help make this a successful grilling season, visit SmithfieldGetGrilling.com for more grilling tips and a chance to win $5,000.

Grilled Pork Kebabs with Tzatziki Sauce

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 6

1 Smithfield Roasted Garlic & Herb Pork Loin Filet, cut into 1 1/4-inch cubes

3 small zucchini squash, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

2 large red bell peppers, cut into 1 1/4-inch pieces

1 large red onion, cut into 1 1/4-inch wedges

bamboo skewers, soaked in water 30 minutes

olive oil

2 medium cucumbers, peeled

1 clove garlic, minced

1 1/2 cups whole milk Greek yogurt

1/2 lemon juice

2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill weed

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

chopped fresh parsley

Heat grill to 375 F. Alternately thread fresh pork cubes, zucchini, peppers and onions onto bamboo skewers. Brush kebabs lightly with olive oil.

In food processor, process cucumbers and garlic until finely chopped. Drain liquid from cucumbers. Stir cucumbers with yogurt, lemon juice, dill, sea salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Grill fresh pork skewers approximately 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until char marks form and pork is cooked through.

Garnish skewers with parsley and serve with tzatziki sauce for dipping.

Grilled Pork and Potato Planks

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 22 minutes

Serves: 4

Nonstick cooking spray

2 Smithfield Roasted Garlic and Cracked Black Pepper Pork Tenderloins

2 pounds Yukon Gold or red potatoes, cut lengthwise into 3/4-inch-thick slices

2 tablespoons canola oil

3/4 cup shredded reduced-fat or regular sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup finely chopped green onions

Heat charcoal or gas grill to medium; spray grates with nonstick cooking spray. Grill tenderloins until internal temperature reaches 150 F, turning occasionally, about 20 minutes.

Brush both sides of potato slices with oil; grill 15-20 minutes until just tender, turning occasionally. Remove potatoes and pork from grill.

Top potatoes with cheese, sour cream and onions. Serve with tenderloins cut into 1/4-inch thick slices.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce9ba3b4-f997-4ed8-8a6e-a4bf2a244cc1



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.