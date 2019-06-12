SECU Dormitory at NC FFA Center Officially Opens its Doors!

RALEIGH, N.C., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Ribbon Cutting celebration was held this week on the beautiful grounds of the NC Future Farmers of America (NC FFA) Center in White Lake for the official grand opening of the SECU Dormitory, a new housing facility for female camp guests. During the festivities, NC FFA officials, community leaders, partnering organizations, and other supporters were given an opportunity to tour the spacious 72-bed dormitory. The member-funded SECU Foundation first announced financial support for the project in August 2018, providing a $400,000 grant to the North Carolina Agricultural Foundation, Inc. to assist with construction efforts.



L to R: Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director; Bob Brinson, SECU Foundation Board Chair; Joshua Bledsoe, State Agricultural Education Leader and State FFA Advisor; and Gerald Barlowe, recently retired State Agricultural Education Leader and State FFA Advisor.









/EIN News/ -- SECU Foundation Board Chair Bob Brinson spoke to attendees about the support of SECU members for the initiative, saying, “We are all very excited about this project and the tremendous impact it will have for the many members, guests, and visitors who will be served each year. The Foundation grant for the SECU Dormitory has provided NC Future Farmers of America with the space to expand and offer a greater number of students access to beneficial camps and leadership training.”

The White Lake NC FFA Center is the second oldest FFA camp in the United States, serving roughly 500,000 students and others since 1928. Growth in the organization’s membership, agricultural programs, and services over the years caused the need for the dormitory expansion. Approximately 70% of student leadership positions today are held by female members. The SECU Dormitory will increase the capacity of the Center to accommodate 1,800 campers during summer sessions and will further expand recreational services to families, churches, civic organizations, and corporate groups for year-round use.

“We are grateful for the generous support of the SECU Foundation,” said Joshua Bledsoe, State Agricultural Education Leader and State FFA Advisor. “Adding the new SECU Dormitory at the NC FFA Center helps provide leadership development and personal growth opportunities for even more FFA members and allows us to provide life-changing experiences that will forever shape our FFA members. We appreciate SECU Foundation being a partner in the success of our members.”

