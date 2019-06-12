Appriss to Host Second Annual Mary Byron Games on June 21

Fundraising Efforts Underway in Support of Non-Profit Named for Local Victim of Violence

/EIN News/ --

Louisville, KY, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

For the second consecutive year, local tech company Appriss Inc. has launched a community-wide fundraising campaign for the Mary Byron Project (MBP), a 501(c)(3) organization focused on breaking the cycle of intimate partner violence. The fundraiser culminates on June 21 at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater with the “Mary Byron Games”— a day of lawn games, group bike ride, 5K run/walk, live music, food trucks, prizes, and more.





In 1993, 20-year-old Mary Byron was raped and assaulted by her former partner who was subsequently incarcerated for these crimes. Two weeks later, unbeknownst to Mary, her assaulter posted bail, stalked, and murdered her as she sat warming up her car after work. Mary was never informed of his release.

These tragic events led to the development of VINE (Victim Information and Notification Everyday), Appriss’ flagship product and the nation’s leading victim notification system. Today VINE delivers over 40 million offender notifications to victims and concerned citizens each year, allowing them to proactively plan for their safety—an opportunity Mary did not have.

In 2000, Appriss helped launch the Mary Byron Project with the goal of identifying solutions to end the generational cycle of intimate partner violence. To date, MBP has donated over one million dollars to organizations that demonstrate innovative, proven solutions to curb domestic violence. The Mary Byron Games are a way to engage the community and raise capital needed to support the mission of the organization. Last year, the inaugural event raised over $80,000 for MBP.

Appriss co-founder and current CEO Mike Davis has been instrumental in supporting the MBP since its inception, as well as now spearheading the Games. “Appriss exists today because of Mary Byron, and supporting her legacy is something that is very important to us,” Davis said. “The mission that the Mary Byron Project has is a critical one, and Appriss is proud to help further the work they are doing. We are pleased to play a small part in that.”

The 2019 Mary Byron Games begin at 9 a.m. on June 21 at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater. Cost of admission is a minimum donation of $25, but is free for participants registered for the 5K run/walk or bike ride. An awards ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

To create a personal fundraising page for the Mary Byron Games, please visit here.

To donate directly to the Mary Byron Games, please visit here.

Attachment

Kate Chmielewski Appriss Safety 3152649460 kchmielewski@apprisssafety.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.