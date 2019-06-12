ISBG Acquires Emerging Affiliate Marketing Site CBDforsell.com

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTCPK: ISBG) (“ISBG” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, is excited to announce the acquisition of CBDforSell.com, a strong presence in the affiliate marketing industry with a focus on the hemp, cannabis, and CBD marketplace. The acquisition was all-inclusive and financially non-toxic for ISBG shareholders, with the Company now owning 100% of the CBDforsell.com site.



/EIN News/ -- “We are serious about building a strong affiliate marketing segment,” noted Terry Williams, CEO of ISBG. “We fundamentally believe in the affiliate marketing movement and we have tons of synergy that will spring from this acquisition given that we are also producing and selling a wide range of premium CBD products that will directly benefit from a now in-house marketing business with prepotency in the space. It makes all the sense in the world for us right now.”

Management notes that the affiliate marketing space has become a dominant online and mobile avenue for product awareness and sales, now accounting, for example, for more than 40% of Amazon’s $100 billion in annual sales. The affiliate marketing space is expected to grow to nearly $7 billion in total size in coming years, and over 80% of online sellers now make use of the strategy for at least some portion of sales.

Affiliate marketing is an online commission advertisement/marketing process where affiliates get a piece of the revenue pie by turning up leads that actually result in sales. Businesses involved in e-commerce have become highly dependent on affiliate marketing because it gets results and the overhead is managed on a performance basis. At this point, the strategy has become so popular that, on average, affiliate marketing generates over 20% of all online sales, according to thebrandonagency.com.

Mr. Williams continued, “The affiliate strategy is a growth market because it offers a cost-effective way to grow online sales and brand awareness. But it also offers a faster, more efficient route to strong search ranking and a massive crop of targeted customer data. The fact that we will be able to meaningfully ramp sales of our own products is just the cherry on the sundae.”

About ISBG: International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISBG intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISBG has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.



Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).



