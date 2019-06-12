IMAC HOLDINGS UPGRADES SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI CLINICS

Relocates Ozark facility to more than double the footprint, prepares to move South Springfield clinic to a Central Springfield location this fall



BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of I nnovative M edical A dvancements and C are, specializing in regenerative and rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, announces new, upgraded Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers in the Springfield, Missouri area.

The Company has relocated its Ozark, Missouri clinic into a 2,700 square foot state-of-the-art facility, from its previous 900 square foot facility. This new, larger facility allows IMAC to offer additional treatment options to more patients, with services overseen by a medical professional with a staff of licensed physical therapists. The new location is 1758 S. 20th Street.

“Our modern Ozark clinic is already on a successful trajectory just weeks after opening,” said Jeff Ervin, chief executive officer of IMAC. “In addition, we expect to see measurable increases in procedure volume at this clinic, reflecting patient demand for our non-surgical approach to treatment without the use of opioids. Ozark represents a strong and growing market, and we believe this new Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center is well positioned to meet the orthopedic needs in this underserved market.”

IMAC has also begun work on a new facility in Central Springfield, Missouri, which will replace its existing 5,000 square foot facility in South Springfield. Upon completion in early autumn, this new facility will contain 7,500 square feet, will be staffed by 15 to 20 employees and will serve as the new Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center anchor clinic in the Springfield area. As the anchor clinic, this facility will also provide regenerative medicine treatments to complement the work at the three area satellite clinics.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement-restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including brand ambassadors Ozzie Smith, David Price, Tony Delk and Mike Ditka. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

More information about IMAC Holdings is available at www.imacregeneration.com .

/EIN News/ -- CONTACTS:

IMAC Press Contact :

Laura Fristoe

lfristoe@imacrc.com

Investors

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

(212) 838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

# # #

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.