Two Years Since RTG Building Services Inc. Purchased LP Custodial Supply

The business looks toward federal contracting as its main source of future growth.

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb. , June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A business’s name carries on a number of associations. At the very least, it conjures the products and services that they offer. However, there’s more to it than just that. A name can also evoke a degree of professionalism, the personnel, and the quality of work that can be expected. Longstanding customers who have relied on LP Custodial and Supply’s services can still rely on them under the name of RTG Building Services Inc .

“Other than a change to our legal name, the change was seamless and unnoticed by our clientele,” said RTG President, Ramiro Gaitan. About two years ago, LP Custodial and Supply was purchased by RTG Building Services Inc., a daily janitorial services company based out of Omaha, Nebraska. What made this transition so seamless was not just RTG owner Ramiro Gaitan’s expertise, but also his firsthand experience working with LP Custodial and Supply’s original owner, Lee Pankowski.

In March 2014, Ramiro Gaitan joined the LP Custodial and Supply team. From the start, the intent was to eventually buy the business from Lee Pankowski. Through hands-on experience over many years, Ramiro learned the ropes of handling the day-to-day operations as well as the strategies for decision making. What made him a great successor to the original owner was his strong industry background.

Prior to purchasing LP Custodial and Supply, Ramiro Gaitan worked his way up through two major custodial companies, with one of them having a national presence. He worked as both a cleaning specialist and floor technician. Over the course of 8 years in his field, he attained the positions of Special Services Supervisor, Area Manager, Special Services Manager, and District Manager.

Throughout the years, Ramiro saw how the larger companies treated their customers as one of many. Seeing promises being made and not being kept was a regular occurrence. Through this experience, he sought to develop a better business model. It would be one based upon strictly hiring the most hardworking and dedicated people. These traits, along with the employees’ particular skillsets, would allow for a greater benefit of his clients.

Since the purchase of LP Custodial and Supply by RTG Building Services Inc. there has been no change in their ideals or way of doing business. Much of their long-term client base has remained loyal throughout the name change which occurred two years ago. They have also seen a modest expansion in their construction cleaning sector under Ramiro’s leadership. Recently, the business has even won a contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers .

“LP Custodial and Supply was formerly an SBA 8(a) certified company, bringing with it the benefits of contracts in the federal sector,” said Ramiro Gaitan. This relationship allowed them to work with present federal contracts, learn the process, and leverage them for the future growth of RTG Building Services Inc. Currently, RTG Building Services Inc.’s SAM registration is being maintained by US Federal Contractor Registration . They are also honing and improving their federal contracting skills through USFCR’s bid training program.

RTG Building Services Inc. seeks to grow through expanding their local, private, construction, and government clients. Currently, they are positioning themselves to gain additional federal contracts on a nationwide basis. The federal marketplace is where they see the largest opportunity for growth in the years to come.

For more information about RTG Building Services Inc., you can visit their website: https://RTGBuildingServicesgov.com/ or contact Ramiro Gaitan at (402) 995-9837.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.