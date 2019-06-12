CDPHP Health and Wellness Trails Open at Pine Hollow Arboretum

/EIN News/ -- Albany, N.Y., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP recently cut the ribbon for two brand-new health and wellness trails at Pine Hollow Arboretum. The CDPHP Tranquility Trail and Woodland Way aim to encourage folks to hit pause on their day to enjoy some fresh air and picturesque scenery, all while getting in some heart-healthy exercise.



“I’m thrilled that we are supporting the CDPHP Tranquility Trail and Woodland Way at Pine Hollow Arboretum, as dedicated time outdoors has a profound effect on physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. “I applaud the staff and board at Pine Hollow for continuing Dr. John Abbuhl’s vision for a space where the public can go to enjoy all that nature has to offer.”



“The board and staff of The Pine Hollow Arboretum truly appreciate the support we have received from CDPHP to create these trail loops,” said Lauren Axford, executive director of Pine Hollow Arboretum. “CDPHP Tranquility Trail and Woodland Way represent the first steps to Pine Hollow fulfilling its potential as a unique site for both preventive and restorative health and wellness activities. I am optimistic that the Arboretum will be able to broaden our impact in the Capital Region community with these two new trails,” added Axford.



“The Pine Hollow Arboretum is an ideal place to take a break from technology, catch your breath, and connect with the natural world,” said David VanLuven, Bethlehem Town Supervisor. “It’s a special place for residents and visitors alike, and the new CDPHP trails will make it even more accessible for all.”



“I’m always thrilled to see businesses and community organizations team up for the better of our Capital Region residents, and in this case, enhance their health and well-being,” said Mark Eagan, CEO of the Capital Region Chamber. “Thanks to CDPHP for sponsoring these new trails at Pine Hollow Arboretum; I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy them!”



“The partnership between CDPHP and Pine Hollow Arboretum, both members of our chamber, is an example of how the community can benefit when organizations work together,” said Maureen McGuinness, president of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce. “This space is an asset not only to the Bethlehem community, but to the whole Capital Region.”



Pine Hollow Arboretum is a 22-acre, member-supported, not-for-profit arboretum and nature preserve situated in Slingerlands, New York. The arboretum’s cataloged collection consists of over 3,300 unique trees, shrubs and other woody plants from around the world. This living collection is aesthetically arranged in a natural setting that includes 12 ponds and a natural succession forest. These marvels are all easily accessed by a network of walking trails and bridges throughout the preserve.



About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



About Pine Hollow Arboretum

The Pine Hollow Arboretum is a 22-acre public arboretum located in residential Slingerlands, New York. Pine Hollow is home to a horticultural collection of over 3,600 unique trees, shrubs and other woody plants from around the world. The Arboretum is free and open to the public 365 days a year, from dawn until dusk.

