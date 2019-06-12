UPDATE ON ACREAGE PHARMS LTD.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS2) Mr. Trevor Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of Invictus, is pleased to report that the Phase I and II facilities of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Acreage Pharms Ltd. (“Acreage Pharms”), comprising a total of 40,000 sq. ft of combined space, are now in full production and is commencing the third harvest cycle from their eleven flowering rooms. Phase II was licensed for production under Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") on August 31, 2018 and is currently harvesting four room harvests per month. Total production has now reached over 200 kg per month of dry bud and dry cannabis for Acreage Pharms' in-house CO 2 critical gas extraction. Phase I and II are meeting the planned production of 2,400 kg per year. Acreage Pharms is averaging a price of $5.95 per gram sold of dry bud.

