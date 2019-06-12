Nubank Invests in Fortinet Cloud Security Solutions to Support Business Growth and Secure AWS Cloud Environment

Fortinet Security Fabric Delivers Superior Threat Protection to the Cloud

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Frederico Tostes, Country Manager for Fortinet Brazil

"Nubank is a leading digital bank and one of the largest credit issuers in Brazil. The success of this relationship is the result of our investment in innovation and the quality of services provided by our team of cybersecurity experts at Fortinet. This was a first step and we are ready to continue contributing to the data security of the bank and its more than 6 million customers. The relationship and success of our relationship with Nubank shows how the Fortinet Security Fabric's comprehensive, integrated and automated security platform enables customers to achieve the levels of visibility, flexibility, and efficiency required in cloud security environments.”

News Summary:

Fortinet®, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Nubank , the largest fintech company in Latin America, has deployed Fortinet cloud security solutions to design a cybersecurity IT infrastructure supporting the fintech company's 1,400 employees and the company’s business growth. Fortinet’s security solutions also support Nubank’s internal security Red Team and offers the fintech company integrated security with the AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud environment.

Implementing Fortinet Cybersecurity Solutions Heightens Performance for Nubank

Since Nubank selected Fortinet’s security solutions, the relationship has already led to improvements in the availability and management of the Nubank offices' wireless network, increased network security, better data infrastructure control, and reduced software latency based on Fortinet’s purpose-built SPU Technology security processors to radically boost performance.

Due to the company’s 100 percent digital structure and to ensure the security of its customers' information, Nubank chose and deployed Fortinet's FortiGate , FortiSwitch , FortiAP and FortiGate-VM to meet its needs for network protection and the company’s technological ecosystem.

Nubank became the leading fintech company in Latin America relying on Fortinet’s security solutions. The most relevant impacts of the Fortinet deployment on its business were:

Greater reliability and physical security of devices;

Better security for AWS, resulting in time savings for the software engineering team;

A scalable structure, giving Nubank an infrastructure ready to grow and scale with its business;

Better control of infrastructure, users and information;

Centralized security visibility and management for the wireless network environment;

The ability to easily create executive reports related to the compliance and audit by external regulatory bodies;

Productivity improvements resulting from increased connectivity capabilities.

Customer Supporting Quotes

“We were looking for solutions that would support our internal security Red Team, in addition to improving communication with our Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud environment. To achieve this, we adopted the Fortinet Security Fabric, composed of FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, FortiGate, FortiSwitch, FortiAP and a virtual FortiGate for AWS. We practically forgot about everything we did before and started from scratch. In just five months, we managed to reorganize our environment and we are already thinking about what the next steps are.”

- Gabriel Diab, Software Engineer at Nubank Brazil

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud, or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 400,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2019 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet's trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiCare, and FortiOS.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov , may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

John Welton

Fortinet, Inc.

+1408-235-7700

pr@fortinet.com Investor Contact

Peter Salkowski

Fortinet, Inc.

+1408-331-4595

psalkowski@fortinet.com Analyst Contact

Ron Davis

Fortinet, Inc.

+1415-806-9892

rdavis@fortinet.com



Media and Analyst Contacts

Latin America and the Caribbean

Paula Fiszman

Fortinet, Inc

pfiszman@fortinet.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.