LogMeIn Partners with Dolby to Elevate the GoToRoom Meeting Experience

BOSTON, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced that it has partnered with Dolby Laboratories to support the recently released GoToRoom system . The new collaboration will combine GoToRoom’s easy-to-use, fast, and cost-effective system, backed by industry leading GoToMeeting software, with Dolby’s best in class hardware solutions to turn huddle and conference rooms into high-end video enabled spaces.



/EIN News/ -- Dolby Voice® solution will help to elevate the GoToRoom experience by delivering natural, lifelike meetings as conference rooms become more essential workspaces to collaborate with people inside and outside the office. When using GoToRoom, meeting attendees will be able to experience the spectacular audio delivered by Dolby Voice along with Dolby’s best in class, advanced video capabilities, no matter their location or device.

“With most conferencing solutions today, people spend far too much time struggling to be heard or figuring out what is being said by participants. Dolby’s expertise in audio and video technologies enables us to deliver a natural, life-like, and intuitive conferencing experience with Dolby Voice,” said Andrew Border, Vice President, Communications Business Group, Dolby. “With LogMeIn’s leadership in the collaboration and communication market, along with our shared passion for delivering spectacular user experiences, we will now be able to deliver Dolby Voice to a larger audience.”

Utilizing Dolby’s Room-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, businesses will be able to pay a low all-inclusive monthly rate for both the hardware and software, eliminating the need for large upfront costs when outfitting multiple rooms. This subscription-based pricing model removes the headaches that have long been associated with the purchasing of hardware. Cost-efficient and hassle-free, RaaS allows companies to stay within budget, steer clear of intimidating overheads, and avoid lengthy internal approvals, making the GoToRoom and Dolby Voice rooms solution one of the easiest to buy, easiest to use and easiest to support in the market.

“As an innovator in audio and video technologies, Dolby brings an immense amount of expertise to our vision of creating best-in-class, easy to set up and manage, video enabled spaces,” said Mark Strassman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, UCC at LogMeIn. “With companies increasingly dispersed, and analyst firms such as Aragon Research predicting that by 2022 65% of conference rooms will be video-enabled, it’s more important than ever to offer the most realistic in room experience so that colleagues, customers and partners can feel like they are in the same space whether they are sitting across the table or across the globe. Through our collaboration with Dolby, we are closer than ever to achieving that goal and we look forward to delivering this to the market later this summer.”

LogMeIn’s UCC portfolio also offers InRoom Link , which allows users with existing supported video conferencing systems to quickly connect to GoToMeeting for easy in-room collaboration. Rooms with H.323 or SIP-enabled equipment can join meetings by simply entering a code generated by GoToMeeting invites.

To learn more about GoToRoom, visit: www.gotoroom.com

To learn more about LogMeIn’s full UCC portfolio, visit: www.goto.com

GoTo at InfoComm

This week GoTo will be demonstrating GoToRoom and Dolby along with GoToConnect and GoToMeeting at InfoComm in Orlando, FL. InfoComm is the largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America. Visit GoTo’s booth #2987 for more information.

About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact:

Jen Mathews

jennifer.mathews@logmein.com

617-279-2443



