International conference debates workplace inequality

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 12 - The fight against inequality in workplace is one of the themes that dominate the 108th session of the International Labor Conference (ITC), which takes place since Tuesday at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.,

In the event which marks the centenary of the International Labor Organization (ILO), Angola takes over the vice presidency to be headed by the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, Margarida Izata.

More than 50 Heads of State and Government, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Ecuadorian Maria Fernanda Espinosa are attending the event.

The ILO is a multilateral institution of the United Nations, specialized in labor issues, particularly with regard to compliance with international standards, conventions and recommendations.

