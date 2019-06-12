CNC Trial: new defendants under interrogation

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 12 - The other four defendants, who have been accused of misappropriating huge sums of money from the National Shippers Council (CNC), are expected to be interrogated later this Wednesday following the interrogation of the ex-Transport minister, Augusto Tomás. ,

The former minister is being tried alongside other prominent staff of the sector, namely Isabel Cristina de Ceita Bragança and Rui Manuel Moita (former deputy general directors, respectively for Finance and Technical Matters of the CNC), Manuel António Paulo, former general director of the CNC and Eurico da Silva, former deputy director for Administration and Finances.

All of the defendants are responding to accusations of having committed the crimes of embezzlement, violation of the norms on budget execution and continued abuse of power.

On Tuesday, the judge of the case decided to release the defendant, Manuel António, due to his physical debilitation.

