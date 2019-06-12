Pacific Rim Cobalt Corporation Featured in NetworkNewsWire Publication Evaluating Rising Demand for Nickel

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — Pacific Rim Cobalt Corporation today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



The past twenty years has seen the demand for battery materials rise like never before. Mobile phones, laptops and hybrid cars are spreading around the world, along with a host of other electronic gadgets. All rely on batteries for their power, causing a spike in demand for the minerals used in these batteries.

For mineral exploration companies such as Pacific Rim Cobalt Corporation , there’s never been a better time to work on nickel. Two trends are buoying up demand for battery minerals — green energy and high-tech gadgetry. Between them, these two trends are ensuring that the future is busy for nickel companies.

About Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.

Pacific Rim Cobalt is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.PacificRimCobalt.com.

