Rogers Introduces Infinite Wireless Data Plans With No Overage Charges

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today it will introduce unlimited data plans with no overage charges on Canada’s most trusted, national network. The new plans will be available on the Rogers brand starting tomorrow. Later this summer, Rogers will also launch new financing options giving customers more affordable smartphone and device opportunities.

/EIN News/ -- Rogers Infinite plans with unlimited wireless data will start at $75 for 10GB of high speed data for every line on our fastest LTE network. Beyond this, customers can use unlimited data at reduced speeds which still allows simple browsing, engaging in social media, streaming video, and sending email and text messages. If customers want more high speed data, they can purchase a Speed Pass for $15 for 3GB. Customers can pool their data with family and friends, eliminating the need to monitor data use.

“Canadians want worry-free wireless and these new plans will give our customers peace of mind so they can use as much data as they want,” said Joe Natale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is about putting our customers first, and helping them get the most out of their wireless services. These plans represent another critical step forward in our commitment to creating the best experience for our customers.”

Later this summer, Rogers Infinite plans will also include new device financing options so customers can purchase any device they want at $0, any day of the year. Once their device is paid off, customers will only pay for their monthly service plan.

“Today’s announcement further strengthens the choice and value we offer our customers,” said Brent Johnston, President, Wireless Services. “We anticipate these new plans will be popular with our customers for years to come.”

The new Rogers Infinite plans are part of a comprehensive multi-year program to invest and improve our customer experience. This includes significant investments in our networks, improvements in customer service, our retail store experience, technical operations, websites and mobile apps.

“Canada has some of the fastest wireless networks in the world,” says Natale. “The new Rogers Infinite plans will help Canadians take full advantage of wireless in their everyday life. These new plans will help our customers unleash the full potential of 4G wireless services today and 5G wireless services tomorrow.”

Today’s announcement is an important step forward for wireless customers in Canada.

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, started our company in 1960 with the purchase of CHFI radio station. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

