Precision Nutrition Opens Personal Coaching Registration: Limited Spots Available for Total Body Transformation Program

Last opportunity of 2019 for a group of men and women to get in the best shape of their lives and stay that way for good by joining the Precision Nutrition Coaching program

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, an industry leader in healthy eating and lifestyle coaching, offers individuals the opportunity to get in the best shape of their lives – and stay that way – with Precision Nutrition Coaching. Groups of men and women embark on the Precision Nutrition Coaching 12-month journey with the help of coaching experts who personally guide clients through important and sustainable changes in their eating, exercise and lifestyle.



Starting July 17, 2019, Precision Nutrition Coaching is accepting a limited number of new coaching clients who want to look and feel their best. To give everyone the personal care and attention they deserve, Precision Nutrition Coaching is only open to new clients twice per year. Enrollment is limited and has historically sold out within hours after opening.



What individuals can expect from Precision Nutrition Coaching

Lasting body transformations come from the company’s proven, behavior-based, research-driven methods. In the Precision Nutrition Coaching program, clients gradually modify their behavior by adopting strategic eating and lifestyle habits combined with purposeful exercise over the course of 12 months.



Strategic eating and lifestyle habits include practices such as consuming lean protein at each meal, eating until 80% full, and creating a pre-bed ritual for better sleep. Precision Nutrition clients implement one strategic habit every two weeks.

include practices such as consuming lean protein at each meal, eating until 80% full, and creating a pre-bed ritual for better sleep. Precision Nutrition clients implement one strategic habit every two weeks. Purposeful exercise can include a full gym workout, an at home workout or an abbreviated workout.

The 12-month program includes daily practices, lessons, and workouts to help clients finally get the body they want, along with the skills, tools, and habits to make results last a lifetime.



"There's no one-size-fits-all solution here,” explains Brian St. Pierre, Precision Nutrition director of performance nutrition. “Precision Nutrition's expert coaches work with each client to find the best way to integrate exercise into their lifestyle based on individual goals and preferences." St. Pierre adds that Precision Nutrition Coaching focuses fundamentals: “We don’t prescribe short-term diets, meal plans, or ‘food rules’. Instead, we help our clients build lasting skills and habits necessary to look and feel better — for the long term. For life.”



What makes Precision Nutrition different? Fifteen years of experience, over 100,00 clients, and a team of world-class coaches.

Over the past 15 years, Precision Nutrition has proven that the Precision Nutrition Coaching method is effective, helping over 100,000 clients experience incredible transformations. The Precision Nutrition Coaching team is comprised of Ph.D.s, nutritionists, strength coaches, counselors, researchers, and specialists.



Precision Nutrition Coaching changes lives. Here are just a few of them.

Over the past 15 years, Precision Nutrition has proven that the Precision Nutrition Coaching method is effective, helping over 100,000 clients experience incredible transformations.



“I’ve lost body fat, inches, and pounds. I’ve gained strength, great posture, and energy. I can wear skinny jeans for the first time in my life. At 52, I literally feel like I’m 10 years younger.” Sue Edwards, Women’s Coaching Client



“I now have a body I never thought I’d have. But this has been more than physical. It’s also been mental and spiritual. It’s truly fueled my enthusiasm for fitness, health, and wellness. Carmelo Galati, Men’s Coaching Client



"In the past, when I didn’t see results, I would just do more which left me burnt out. So while I “thought” I was working hard, it wasn’t working smart. With Precision Nutrition Coaching, I got the best results of my life by doing a little less but staying consistent. Lorena Bonin, Women’s Coaching Client



“Precision Nutrition Coaching was different from what I’ve tried before. It was completely holistic and demanded a commitment from me up front – no denial. Most importantly, the support was there for me every day, for a full year. Habit forming was crucial to my success. Sean Patrick, Men’s Coaching Client



Dr. Krista Scott-Dixon, Precision Nutrition curriculum director explains the Precision Nutrition Coaching approach: “We know the ‘all or nothing’ mindset is the biggest roadblock keeping people from creating a healthy lifestyle. Even small, consistent changes can have a big impact. We show our clients how to make health and fitness a part of their life, no matter what else is going on.”



Precision Nutrition Coaching Awards

Precision Nutrition provides $250,000 USD in prize money to the clients who experience the biggest transformations — physical, mental, and more.



Pricing

Individuals can join the free presale list now for the chance to enroll 24 hours early and save up to 54% off the general price.

- July 16, 2019 Presale Pricing: One-time payment of $997 USD or $97 USD per month for 12 months.

- July 17, 2019 General Public Pricing: One-time payment of $1799 or $179 USD per month for 12 months.



About Precision Nutrition Coaching

Precision Nutrition Coaching is a scientifically proven body-transformation program. With the support of an expert coach over the period of a year, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Precision Nutrition Coaching for Women guides clients through important and sustainable changes in their eating, exercise and lifestyle. The next opportunity for individuals to sign up for Precision Nutrition Coaching is July 2019. For more information, visit https://www.precisionnutrition.com/precision-nutrition-coaching.



About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, habit-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. Validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies, this personalized, evidence-based program—available through Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women — has helped more than 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle.



In addition, Precision Nutrition is a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need to help clients achieve deep health and meaningful change. To date, more than 70,000 coaches in 120 countries use the Precision Nutrition Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com



