Pluralsight Helps MaritzCX Improve Productivity of Its Global Technology Workforce

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced that customer and employee experience company MaritzCX is using Pluralsight to index and develop the skills of its global technology workforce, allowing it to better scale the delivery of increasingly innovative solutions for its enterprise clients.



/EIN News/ -- “It is very important for us to be able to move quickly and efficiently so that we can produce as much throughput as possible,” said Bruce Arnett, CTO of MaritzCX. “And this is where we leverage Pluralsight.”

As a global leader in customer and employee experience software, data, and research science, MaritzCX offers deep vertical market expertise and managed program services for more than 1 million customers speaking 60 languages. To scale the delivery of increasingly innovative solutions to enterprise clients while meeting global data privacy requirements, MaritzCX needed to understand and develop new skills among its distributed workforce across 18 offices worldwide.

“We have teams across the world, and it can be challenging to know exactly what skills all of our employees possess,” said MaritzCX Engineering Manager Sarah Borden. “Sometimes I have a team member who specializes in an area that I'm not completely familiar with, so it's hard for me to be able to help them grow or help them through their challenges.”

MaritzCX divided its workforce into chapters and guilds, and assigned a subject matter expert within each to curate content relevant to that specific group’s needs using custom channels on Pluralsight. With Skill IQ , MaritzCX team members measure their individual proficiency in various technology skills that are critical to the company’s success. After completing a Skill IQ, each individual receives a customized learning path showing them the expert-authored courses that will improve their skill level. The custom learning path, combined with skills analytics, have been instrumental in ensuring all team members are well-versed in the right tools to get the job done. It also helps them develop new skills to move the company further ahead, regardless of their starting skill level or their office location.

With Pluralsight, MaritzCX has greater visibility into workforce skills, resulting in an improved organizational structure. It has also shortened onboarding time and helped make the company’s workforce more engaged.

“The difference between an engaged employee and a disengaged employee is not a 10 or 20 percent improvement. It's a 200 percent difference,” Arnett said. “A key way to get the best work and make your thought workers feel engaged is to value them, to invest in them. Pluralsight is one of those ways that we invest in our employees.”

To learn more about how MaritzCX and other leading companies are using Pluralsight to improve productivity, visit pluralsight.com/customer-stories .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com .

