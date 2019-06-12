New Public Safety GIS Data Validation, Reporting Enhancements Unveiled in Latest DATAMARK® VEP Solution

SaaS-based GIS Solution and Services Upgrades Make it Easier to Check Locations, Edit Addressing Data

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATAMARK today unveiled the latest iteration of its flagship software and services solution, DATAMARK ® VEP (Validate-Edit-Provision). DATAMARK VEP ensures public safety organizations maintain geographic information systems (GIS) data integrity, quality and interoperability during and after the transition from legacy 9-1-1 systems to next-generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1). The new version offers new and enhanced validation rules and improved reporting functions, among other benefits.



DATAMARK VEP Dashboard



DATAMARK VEP Map Interface



DATAMARK Editing Functionality



DATAMARK Validation Functionality





/EIN News/ -- DATAMARK will demonstrate the full DATAMARK VEP platform at the NENA 2019 conference next week in Orlando. Demos will take place in booth #211 every 30 minutes during exhibit hall hours on June 16 and 17.

The new version of DATAMARK VEP is designed to meet and exceed the data requirements for NG9-1-1, and supports a variety of additional business processes, such as CAD Mapping. The solution also includes the following improvements and enhancements:

New and continually enhanced validation rules Includes linked (concatenated) automatic location identification (ALI) checks Offers enhanced topology check for street and road centerlines

Improved reporting functions Adds in audit and chance logs

Enhanced editing functionality Offers polygon editing enhancements Includes access to additional user-hosted services for attribution

Streamlined and evolving user experience Additional label functionality allows customers to modify the system display



DATAMARK VEP is a cutting-edge, purpose-built software-as-a-service offering for addressing authority, GIS and public safety answering point (PSAP) stakeholders across the U.S. – no matter their level of technical expertise. GIS data is foundational because it must be updated in near real-time in NG9-1-1 public safety systems. As the nation’s more than 5,000 public safety answering points (PSAPs) begin transitioning to NG9-1-1, many are learning their GIS data quality is either incomplete or of poor quality and PSAPs need the means to make improvements quickly.

“The DATAMARK team’s cross-disciplinary expertise in public safety and GIS, as well as the work they have been conducting in support of California’s NG9-1-1 initiative, makes them a true partner and leader in GIS innovation,” said Gene Barrera, GIS Manager, Merced County, California.

DATAMARK VEP is fully configurable with other PSAP and government enterprise systems, such as CAD, CAD Mapping, AVL and other business systems, so stakeholders can maximize the value of their critical GIS data. The system performs more than 35 unique quality control checks that bring the data quality into readiness for NG9-1-1 and other systems. The program’s simplicity means users can upload a GIS data source and immediately begin using the system.

“The unique value of DATAMARK VEP is that it simplifies the often difficult before-during-and-after transition to NG9-1-1,” said Keri Brennan, GISP, Product Manager, DATAMARK. “With underlying GIS data that is accurate and complete, the public and first responders in life-critical situations can have confidence in the location and addressing data their PSAPs are using. And DATAMARK VEP fully supports legacy 9-1-1 systems and requires no additional hardware or software.”

DATAMARK’s GIS technical services for DATAMARK VEP are performed by its seasoned team of high-level public safety and GIS professionals. NG9-1-1 is an initiative to update the 9-1-1 service infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada to improve public emergency response in a mobile society.

DATAMARK VEP provides an audit trail with a record of activity for reporting and accountability. The unique built-in cooperative working feature allows qualified outside observers to add information about a property location and send it through email to the solution’s administrator, or another user, for further investigation.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker’s more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com .

Media Contacts:

Alan Ryan, cell: 508-577-6635

Michelle McMahon, cell: 781-718-3248

datamark@rainierco.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bc52b14-685f-435f-82e4-4913d941d624

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ab1571a-ddb0-4eb8-99c2-cad16f357c65

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3833e30e-f1c3-475c-bf27-a3bf9a0feea4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8383520-6076-4245-8ebb-8d8788f52de4



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.