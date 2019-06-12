MedTouch and Silverline to Deliver Comprehensive Engagement Solution with Salesforce Health Cloud and Marketing Cloud

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTouch, a leading digital marketing firm for hospitals and other Providers, and Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner, announce a strategic partnership to deliver a complete patient journey experience, enabling providers to acquire, service, and build loyalty with their patients by leveraging Salesforce Health Cloud and Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Together, MedTouch and Silverline bring a powerful capability to establish patient journey strategy, implement Salesforce to facilitate the interactions and engagement, and then maintain and execute ongoing, coordinated, and integrated marketing campaigns. This partnership is a direct response to hospitals and other providers looking to transform the digital experience while having enhanced insights into the metrics and results of their efforts.

MedTouch will bring its nearly 15 years of healthcare strategy, web enablement services, interaction analytics, and digital marketing results to the partnership, while Silverline will provide expertise in CRM implementation, extensive Health Cloud and Marketing Cloud experience, and Salesforce delivery methodology.

“We’re excited to partner with Silverline, a company with a proven track record of Salesforce experience and talent as well as company values that align with our drive to provide effective solutions,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of MedTouch. “Too many hospital marketers think they must choose between a decent platform or decent service. This partnership helps them know there is a better way: you can get the best solution from an industry leader like MedTouch on the most robust platform possible, Salesforce.”

“Driving engagement through digital tools is no longer a nice-to-have for hospitals and other providers. It's required to compete and meet the expectations of patients. Silverline is highly successful in advising and implementing Salesforce, but are being asked by customers to provide ancillary marketing services to drive digital engagement and loyalty, " said Matt Gretczko, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Healthcare at Silverline. "Our partnership with MedTouch allows us to further extend our core Salesforce services with an organization that has demonstrated experience, knowledge, and thought leadership directly in this area — providing a comprehensive, integrated solution to our customers for improved ROI."

For more information, contact 617-621-8670.

About MedTouch:

MedTouch empowers health systems to be on the leading edge of consumer experience by transforming every digital touch point along the patient journey. We design, develop, and measure effective digital marketing programs, keeping in mind that every health system has its own unique business goals and marketing challenges. Our proven approach has delivered results for our clients since 2004.

About Silverline:

As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, Silverline leverages best practices acquired by 1,200+ implementations, with significant expertise in the Healthcare industry. Silverline operates across various Healthcare industry sub-segments including Providers, Payers, Medical Devices, and Biotech Life Sciences. Our Industry solution focus combines Strategic Advisory, technical implementation, and ongoing Managed Services to enable organizations to achieve maximum value with the Salesforce platform.

MedTouch Contact Info: Kayla Brown Manager, Market Development | MedTouch solutions@medtouch.com 617-621-8670 Silverline Contact Info: Walter Groszewski Director Healthcare, Innovation and Growth | Silverline walter.groszewski@silverlinecrm.com mobile: 914-954-8056



