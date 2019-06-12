Deep Sky Mobile Offers Users FREE On-Network International Calls

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Deep Sky Mobile, which is a partnership between AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) and AI VentureTech, Inc., announces the ability of users to make FREE on-network International voice calls from anywhere in the world from their mobile or residential accounts.

Deep Sky Mobile offers account users the ability to make free International voice calls through our on-network feature.



What are On-Network Calls?



On-Network calls are calls conducted between two registered users within the Deep Sky Mobile network. So if you and a friend or family member both have an account with Deep Sky Mobile, you can both talk to each other from anywhere in the world, for free!



No matter if it’s from the US to Europe, Europe to Central America, or India to South Africa as long as there’s a Wi-Fi connection, and you both have a Deep Sky Mobile account, you can talk for free.



This is an excellent feature for travelers who are out of the country, or families looking to stay in touch with relatives without the need for expensive phone cards, or long-distance bills.



Residential Home Phone Service



Users can now switch home phone service through our North America Voice Plan for only $19.99 a month. Under our residential service users will be able to select a new phone number or have the option to transfer over their current home number to Deep Sky Mobile.



How Can I Use the Service?



Once signed up you can use our service by either plugging in an IP telephone into the back of your router as your home phone line, use our Mobyx voice app to add a second phone number to your smartphone, or by using our PC softphone to make calls directly from your Laptop, MAC, or tablet.



Service includes voice to US and Canada, voicemail, SMS service, and offers users the ability to add a second phone line for their current smartphone device. Great for keeping personal and business calls separated all on one device.



How to Get Started

Step #1 - Sign-up to register an account with Deep Sky Mobile

Step #2 - Download the Deep Sky Mobyx app to your Android or iOS phone

Step #3 - Open app, then scan your QR code with your phone camera, or login with your user information to activate service



Deep Sky Mobile expects to release a number of new features to its current telecom service throughout the summer, such as streaming IPTV service and Smart Home Automation, for users who may already be registered to our North America Residential Service. So sign-up today!

Signup for a New Account

To register a new account simply signup at https://deepskymobile.com/signup/

Investor Mailing List

If interested in receiving investor updates on Deep Sky Mobile register online at https://deepskymobile.com/investors/



About Deep Sky Mobile



Deep Sky Mobile is a development stage partnership between AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC: SWRM), and AI VentureTech, Inc., focused on providing mobile services for both the consumer and enterprise market. The goal is to develop Deep Sky Mobile as an alternative carrier for users seeking higher broadband Phone, Text, and Data services. Deep Sky Enterprise will focus on more advanced mobile solutions such as tracking network for driverless cars, drones, Smart Homes, Smart City's, IoT, and enterprise networking off our early stage 5G Cloud Platform providing both 4G and pre 5G capabilities. www.deepskymobile.com



About APPSWARM



AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.



For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/



Forward-Looking Statements:



"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.



Investor and Media Contacts: AppSwarm, Corp. 888-886-8583 info@app-swarm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.