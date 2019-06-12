Otonomy to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.



/EIN News/ -- A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the company's website ( www.otonomy.com ).

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com .

