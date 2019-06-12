Rock Tech Covers Transportation Corridor Linking to Provincial Highway

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce that it has staked additional claims at its 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada.



Transportation Corridor from Highway 11 to Main Zone





The Company has staked thirteen (13) claim units covering the transportation corridor along the Nama Creek Road from the Main Zone to Provincial Highway 11. The Nama Creek road provides easy access to the Nama Creek Main Zone which hosts the bulk of the lithium resources defined to date. The western boundary of the property is just 5 kilometres from Provincial Highway 11, a strong competitive advantage compared to peers.

“The Georgia Lake lithium project is endowed with world-class infrastructure,” said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech’s chairman. “Staking the transportation corridor, a 5 km route from our main resource zone to the Provincial Highway, protects this access route as we finalize our project footprint.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8e5f1bd-96ed-449e-9513-3bdfed3078fa

All scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Georgia Lake lithium property was reviewed and approved by Karl-Stephan Peters, EurGeol 787, a qualified person (QP) as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Georgia Lake Lithium Project

The Georgia Lake project is a lithium-rich pegmatite vein deposit with measured and indicated resources of 6.57 million tonnes grading 1.01% Li2O in addition to inferred resources of 6.72 million tonnes grading 1.16% Li2O. The first PEA for the project, focused exclusively on the main resource area hosting less than 80% of total defined resources, was published in October 2018. Highlights from the PEA included an NPV of $312 million and an IRR of 62.2%.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Martin Stephan"

Martin Stephan

Director, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Brad Barnett

Chief Financial Officer

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

777 Hornby Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4

Telephone: (778) 358-5200

Facsimile: (604) 670-0033

Email: bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward‐looking statements". Forward‐looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward‐looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward‐looking statements.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.