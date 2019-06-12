Sparkhound Recognized Once Again on CRN’s 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

Company Named to List for Second Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkhound , a leading digital solutions firm providing trusted implementation of cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Sparkhound to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. The prestigious, annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. Listed as a ‘Newcomer’ in 2018, Sparkhound has been named to the list for the company’s outstanding period of 3-year growth.



The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers. Partnering with clients through their entire business technology lifecycle, Sparkhound offers consulting, technology, and managed services to successfully guide them through their digital transformation.

“Sparkhound works closely with our clients to help them deliver best in breed solutions through a culture of innovation and digital engagement,” said Jonathan Meyers, Chief Technology Officer, Sparkhound. “ We pride ourselves on bringing unmatched services that move the needle with our clients in terms of increased optimization, accelerated productivity, and improved efficiency across the digital value chain. We are honored to have this momentum recognized by being named to the CRN Solution Provider 500.”

“The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services.”

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Sparkhound

With multiple locations throughout the United States, Sparkhound is dedicated to enabling its clients’ business through leadership and digital transformation. For 20 years, our consultants have provided experience, insights, and digital capabilities to ensure impactful business outcomes. Sparkhound’s technology experts join your team to plan, build and run lasting business solutions. Are you ready for a better digital consultant? Visit: www.sparkhound.com

