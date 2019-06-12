NetSPI Releases Vulnerability Management Integration Framework

Out-of-the-box and build-your-own integrations support bidirectional data flow between testing, ticketing, remediation and governance tools

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSPI LLC, the leader in vulnerability management tools and penetration testing services, has released the NetSPI Resolve™ vulnerability management integration framework. The data integration tool allows financial, healthcare, retail, technology, and other businesses to automate time-consuming manual processes and improve vulnerability management.

More than 20,000 new software vulnerabilities are identified annually. Cyber-attackers use these vulnerabilities to breach networks, websites, and applications – and steal sensitive data. Many companies run multiple vulnerability scanners in an effort to find and fix vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them. Unfortunately, each vulnerability scanner uses its own data format and definitions. Making sense of the scanner data, manual penetration testing reports and remediation status from across a global enterprise is a massive manual effort.

NetSPI Resolve™ vulnerability management and orchestration platform makes sense of the data from all these sources and makes a risk-based assessment to identify the most critical vulnerabilities to prioritize for remediation. With data integration, Resolve can also show the remediation status of identified vulnerabilities – whether their status is open, in remediation or risk-accepted. The result is vulnerability management processes that scales for global organizations.

The NetSPI Resolve™ vulnerability management integration framework enables companies to:

Save time with automated data flows. The visual integration framework lets users automate the bidirectional flow and mapping of disparate data – quickly and easily – while maintaining the performance of existing vulnerability management workflows.

Connect popular tools with out-of-the-box integrations. The integration framework supports the most popular application scanners, network scanners, ticketing, remediation and governance tools, including AppScan, Qualys, Jira, Archer and more.

Build custom data integrations. Users can build their own integrations for other tools using Java, JavaScript, Ruby, Python or Jython.

Get data from structured and unstructured sources. The integration framework can connect Resolve to enterprise data sources, such as corporate databases and Active Directory. In addition, Resolve can ingest data from semi-structured and unstructured data sources, such as penetration testing reports.

Push data out to other systems. Users can send notifications when vulnerabilities reach a threshold and push vulnerability data to remediation ticketing systems and governance, risk and compliance (GRC) systems.

Join NetSPI at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

The Resolve integration framework will be demonstrated publicly for the first time in Booth 1017 at the Garner Security & Risk Management Summit, June 17-20 in National Harbor, MD. Attendees can request a private demo, or attend the vulnerability management panel, Best practices for updating your vulnerability management program, on Tuesday, June 18 at 1:15 p.m.

Learn more about Resolve at www.netspi.com/resolve

About the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019

The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 features programs focusing on key topics such as business continuity management, cloud security, privacy, securing the Internet of Things (IoT), and the chief information security officer (CISO) role. Gartner analysts will explain the latest information on new threats to enable digital business in a world of escalating risk.

About NetSPI

NetSPI LLC is the leading provider of application and network security testing solutions that support organizations in scaling and operationalizing their threat and vulnerability management programs. The solution portfolio includes penetration testing services, vulnerability management software platform, and advisory services. Trusted by seven of the top ten United States banks, the largest global cloud providers, and many of the Fortune® 500, NetSPI has deep expertise in financial institutions, healthcare providers, retailers, and technology companies. To learn why the world’s top brands trust NetSPI, visit https://www.netspi.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin

Gina Price NetSPI 612-455-6973 gprice@netspi.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.