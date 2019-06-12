Mediasite Showcases Unified Communications Solution, Mediasite Join, at InfoComm 2019

Automated & schedulable live streams, SIP support, editing capabilities and enhanced functionality round out Join’s new features

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla. — InfoComm Booth 3661, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediasite will showcase updates to its unified communications (UC) solution, Mediasite Join, at InfoComm 2019 this week. Building on the market-leading Mediasite Video Platform, Join turns flat recordings from meetings and classes into rich, searchable videos on-demand by automatically recording, streaming and — most importantly — managing everything that takes place in huddle rooms, Zoom Rooms and collaborative spaces.



Join, available on-premises as an appliance or in Mediasite Video Cloud, creates a central and secure place to manage all video from collaborative sessions. It extends the value of UC by seamlessly integrating with leading conference services and bridges such as Cisco, Zoom, Polycom and Vidyo to share valuable knowledge, engage employees and students, improve communication and support a culture of collaboration. Users enjoy the full functionality of Mediasite Video Platform including closed captioning and transcription capabilities, robust search, editing tools, anytime and anywhere publishing, interactivity options to track viewer engagement, and back-end analytics.



The company is showcasing the solution in the Mediasite Join Lounge at InfoComm booth 3661. The latest enhancements include:



Automated, schedulable live-streaming: Users simply add Mediasite Join as a participant to their conferences, and Join automatically streams the call to as many viewers as needed.

In addition to all other leading conferencing technologies, Join now integrates with Skype for Business. Flexible and scalable deployment options for technology-light environments: Join can serve as a stand-alone conference capture solution for simple use cases where the full Mediasite Video Platform capabilities aren’t needed. Users will be able to capture calls, save recordings locally, stream live to other platforms using RTMP, perform basic edits, publish anytime and anywhere, composite and export MP4 or MP3 files.



Join can also serve as a replacement solution for users of the end-of-life Cisco TelePresence Content Server (TCS) and Harman’s RealPresence Media Suite (formerly Polycom). Join’s quick start program gets schools and enterprises recording fast and ensures all TCS and Media Suite video files are imported into Mediasite for added searchability and interactivity.



“The unified communications space is a multi-billion-dollar market and growing at an impressive rate. Companies and higher education institutions are missing an essential piece of the puzzle if they’re not jumping in head first to create the most accessible and useful video content possible for their students and employees – and Mediasite Join makes that possible,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry. “Valuable conversations happen in these huddle rooms and collaborative spaces, and Join makes sure that anyone can easily search for and reference them anytime.”



Learn more at the Mediasite Join Lounge at InfoComm booth 3661 and https://mediasite.com/infocomm-2019. The latest release will ship next month.



About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 4,900 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.



© 2019 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Media contact: Nicole Wise, Director of Communications Sonic Foundry 920.226.0269 nicolew@sonicfoundry.com

