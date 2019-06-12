Precision BioSciences Appoints Dario Scimeca as General Counsel

DURHAM, N.C., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through the application of its proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform, announced today that Dario Scimeca has joined Precision BioSciences as General Counsel.



/EIN News/ -- “Dario’s impressive resume and accomplishments over the last ten years at Genentech and Élan Pharmaceuticals, including navigating strategic partnerships, reflect his strong understanding of the legal needs facing companies like Precision BioSciences,” said Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Precision BioSciences. “He is a great fit, and I am excited to welcome him to our team.”

“As in-house counsel for companies that develop and commercialize innovative therapies, I view helping those with unmet medical needs as the ultimate goal of my work,” said Mr. Scimeca. “Precision BioSciences is not only developing cutting-edge therapies but also working to solve important agricultural problems, and I am excited to work with the team toward making a significant, positive impact on medicine, nutrition and the environment in my new role.”

Prior to joining Precision BioSciences, Mr. Scimeca served as associate general counsel for Genentech, a world leader in biotechnology and oncology therapeutics, where he supported the development and commercialization of multiple drug products including Rituxan®, Tecentriq®, Gazyva®, Venclexta® and Hemlibra®. Before that, he was corporate counsel at Élan Pharmaceuticals, one of the world’s leading neuroscience-based biotechnology companies, where his primary functions included oversight of FDA and EMA regulatory matters, management of securities and intellectual property litigation, and responsibility for commercial contracts and compliance matters. Earlier in his career, Mr. Scimeca was a corporate associate at Cooley LLP and at Heller Ehrman LLP and a litigation associate at Farella Braun + Martel LLP. He attended law school at University of California, Berkeley and served as a law clerk for the Honorable James L. Dennis of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, “ARCUS.” Precision BioSciences leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision BioSciences is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction, and food. For more information regarding Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com .

Investor Contact:

Jason Wong

Blueprint Life Science Group

Tel. (415) 375-3340 Ext. 4

jwong@bplifescience.com

Media Contact:

Cory Tromblee

Tel. (617) 571-7220

cory@scientpr.com



